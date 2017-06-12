 »   »   » Ishqbaaz LEAP: Gul Khan Asks Fans To Get Ready For ‘Kidki Tod’ Shivaay & Anika’s Reunion!

We had recently reported that Ishqbaaz makers are all set to bring a new twist in the story. The makers are planning for a short leap.

Indeed, the leap will break the fans heart, as their favourite jodi Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) are parting ways. Read on to know more about the leap and Gul Khan's message for Ishqbaaz fans....

Ishqbaaz Leap As we revealed, the leap will make entry to a new characters - Additi Gupta and Ankit Raj. Additi Gupta will be seen playing the role of a successful business woman! Additi & Ankit Additi's character will instantly fall in love with Shivaay. She will turn into an obsessive lover of Shivaay! Along with Additi, the show will see another new entry - Ankit Raj, Additi's brother. Story Of Ishqbaaz Post Leap! Apparently, Ankit's character will be seen playing a major role in the development of his sister (played by Additi) and Shivaay's love story. Pubali Sanyal To Enter The Show Also, Pubali Sanyal, who was seen on Saath Nibhana Saathiya, is all set to enter Ishqbaaz. Pubali will be seen playing Ankit and Additi's mother. Apparently, her character will be a positive one. Gul Khan’s Message For Fans… Sharing a Shivaay and Anika's video from Ishqbaaz, Gul Khan wrote, "First of all this post is dedicated to all the Shivika lovers for giving them soo much love !" Shivaay & Anika’s Kidki Tod Meeting "What we are about to do is not a leap but just a 3 months time lapse ! We are hoping you will enjoy their kidki Tod meeting again when they meet after 3 months !" Gul Khan’s Message For Ishqbaaz Fans… She also shared a picture which had a quote, ‘Yeh ishq nahi aasaan, ek aag ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai'. Gul wrote, "It's very rare to find true love and it's even rarer to succeed in holding on to it!" ShiVika’s Separation "As Ghalib says, " ek aag ka dariya hai! " I know non of you want this separation but Ishq kiya hai to Shivika ko bhi imtihaan to dena padega! PS - we all actually literally cried while writing the separation! ( Sufi Baby the most )." Get Ready For ShiVika’s ‘Kidki Tod’ Reunion Well, we are sure that Gul Khan has some ‘kidki tod' reunion of Shivaay and Anika, post three months lapse!

Not just this, Gul Khan also thanked fans for their beautiful gift. Sharing a picture Gul Khan wrote, "I was lying down with fever today morning and Gorky came and handed this booklet to me! It's a file a bunch of girls who call themselves Mad Loveria Club had made!"

"They have written to the entire team of IB and DBO! They have hand written letters and poetries on the show and and for the technicians involved ! In this season of hate mails your love and appreciation just made me smile !"

"So Firooza,kiranmayi,Akansha,ki ran, ramani,Zona,Sarita,soni, teeni,vino,Yasmin,rutuja,mansha,suganthy, shruthi,amaal,rifat, shubra and mad loverians! I am thanking you on behalf of the entire IB and DBO team for this effort !"

The fans were upset with the leap and entry of Qubool Hai actors (Additi and Ankit were seen in QH). Also, the fans are upset with Gul Khan regarding the casting of upcoming show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

There are a few fans who have been lashing out at Gul Khan and commenting negatively on her posts. Although Gul said she didn't care about the negativity, looks like the hate mails had really upset her! But the above fans' gift (Mad Loveria Club) has definitely made Gul happy!