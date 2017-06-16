 »   »   » Ishqbaaz New PROMO: Shivaay-Anika’s Tashan Begins; Surbhi Promises Double ‘Tadi’ & Less ‘Michmichi’

The makers of Ishqbaaz are all set for a biggest twist! We had recently revealed about Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika's (Surbhi Chandna) separation. We had also reported about the new entries on the show.

The makers have released the promo. The promo shows the new 'tashan' of Shivaay and Anika as a new character (played by Additi Gupta) disturb their relationship. Surbhi also promises double 'tadi' and 'very less michmichi'! Have a look....

Shivaay In the promo, Shivaay is seen with Additi Gupta. He warns Anika, if she has forgotten that he is Shivaay Singh Oberoi! Shivaay With Additi Gupta Shivaay will be seen holding Additi's hand, which shocks/annoys Anika. Just when he was to leave the place, his car bursts! Shivaay fumes at Anika. Anika Warns Shivaay On the other hand, Anika also warns Shivaay in her style, and leaves the place. Ankit Raj is shown watching the whole scene! Additi and Ankit’s looks Both Additi and Ankit are shown stylish. Additi is seen in a shimmery gold dress and long dangling earrings, while Ankit Raj, who plays the role of her brother, is seen donning a blue suit witnessing the scene. Ankit Raj Ankit Raj shared the promo and wrote, "Super excited for this one 😇thank u @gulenaghmakhan @karishmajain92 and @anandjain for making me part of a show I already am a fan of 👻 #ishqbaaz

#newpromo @starplus." Gul Khan Gul Khan too, shared the promo and wrote, "Yeh intezaar Bhi Ek imtehaan hota hai ! Isi se Ishq ka shola jawaan hota hai! Hum intezaar karenge Tera Qayamat Tak! Khuda kare ke Qayamat ho aur tu aaye" No one could have put it better than Sahir ofcourse ❤" Surbhi Chandna Surbhi shared her new look and wrote, "I hope you all are equally excited to welcome this new journey we are to offer..Promise you double the tadi and very less michmichi.. tai tai phiss to u if u miss even a single episode so don't do my BHeja Fry and keep tadoing #ISHQBAAAZ @starplus."

Nakuul Mehta shared on Instagram on Jun 15, 2017: "Humans of this gorgeous planet, are we ready to #Ishqbaaaz ❤️.... Mon-Fri 10pm @starplus"

Currently, on the show, Anika creates a major drama at the Oberoi mansion. To avoid Shivaay from knowing the truth, she distances herself from him as per Pinky's order!

Anika insults Shivaay in front of the media. She tells the family that Shivaay always had a problem with her lineage but his own brother Omkara is illegitimate. Everyone are shocked with Anika's revelation. Om and Jhanvi recall their promise they made to Anika and help her in the mission!

Shivaay is irritated with Anika's 'batameezi' and decides to sign the divorce paper! Not just this, she even demands alimony by saying she has the rights over half of his property and will not leave the house without it!

This makes Shivaay do what she wanted him to do! Shivaay drags her out of the house.