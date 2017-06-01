 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Not Surbhi Jyoti, But Additi Gupta To Enter The Show; Additi To Play Shivaay’s GF!

Ishqbaaz makers are keeping the audiences engaged with Pinky's drama. The viewers are aware that Pinky is hell-bent upon separating Shivaay and Anika.

In the upcoming episodes, she will prove that she can go to any extreme to send Anika out of Shivaay's life! Read on to know about the new entry...

Shivaay Hurts Anika Shivaay, the obedient son that he is, has been taking his mother's side. He will not trust Anika, and this hurts her. According to the latest spoiler, Anika decides to leave the Oberoi mansion. Anika Leaves Oberoi Mansion! Post his separation with Anika, Shivaay will be shattered. Earlier, it was said that Surbhi Jyoti, who played the role of Mallika Kabir Choudhary, Shivaay's ex-flame, would enter the show. Surbhi Jyoti Not Re-entering The Show It was said that the makers were keen to bring back Surbhi's character, and she will help Shivaay in expressing his love for Anika. New Girl In Shivaay’s Life! But, the makers denied the rumours. Now instead of Shivaay's problem getting solved, it will be more complicated as a new girl will enter his life! Additi Gupta To Enter The Show Apparently, Additi Gupta, who was last seen on Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, will enter the show. Additi belongs to a reputed family and play the role of a successful business woman! Additi’s Character Falls In Love With Shivaay! According to the reports, Additi's character will instantly fall in love with Shivaay. She will be seen as an obsessive lover! Well, it has to be seen how Shivaay will handle the situation! Pinky Challenges Anika According to the latest spoiler, Pinky will openly challenge Anika. It will be Pinky who introduces a new girl in Shivaay's life. Will Anika Protect Her Love? But, Anika says that her love is stronger than her trap. It has to be seen how Anika will protect Shivaay from Additi! Kamini To Create More Trouble! On the other hand, Kamini is successful as Ranveer and Priyank get married. She will be using Priyanka as a trump card to destroy the Oberois!

Story So Far...

In the previous episode, we saw how Priyanka and Ranveer shock everyone by getting married. Pinky successfully traps Anika by making Shivaay believe that it was she who helped Ranveer to meet Priyanka.

Anika tries to explain to Shivaay that she went to check Pinky as she doubted her, but in vain! Shivaay, who was madly in love with Anika until a few days ago, takes his mother's side! He feels that Anika is trapping his mother.

On the other hand, Om and Shivaay are angry and think that Ranveer has brainwashed Priyanka to get married. But, Priyanka clarifies that it was she, who agreed to get married to Ranveer!

Om and Shivaay doesn't believe in Ranveer and Priyanka's marriage. Shivaay even throws away Ranveer's garland, while Priyanka chooses to be on her husband's side!

Pinky takes advantage of this situation and conveniently blames Anika for helping Ranveer. Shivaay is annoyed with Anika.

How will Anika show Shivaay, his mother's real face? Will Pinky be successful in separating Anika and Shivaay? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show....