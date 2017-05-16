 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: WHAT! Shivaay & Anika To Part Ways?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Star Plus' trending soap, Ishqbaaz is churning out interesting
sequences of late. Nayantara has entered the Oberoi mansion
claiming to be Anika's mother. But, Anika does not feel any
connection with her and thereby, she is not ready to accept
Nayantara as her mother, which shocks Shivaay (Nakuul
Mehta).
On the other hand, Nayantara continues her drama as per Pinky's
instructions to make Anika believe that, she is indeed her mother.
(Check out the latest spoiler below).
Shivaay & Anika
Shivaay and Anika have decided to dig out Nayanatara's truth. In
order to execute their plan, the couple will plan big and decide to
fake a fight.
Will Nayantara Get Exposed?
Will Shivaay and Anika's plan succeed? Will Nayantara and
Pinky's secret be unravelled? Stat tuned to know...
New Promo
As we had reported earlier, in the promo of the show, it is
shown that Anika and Mahi are having an argument during which Mahi
angrily tells her that Pinky is not Shivaay's mother!
Will Anika Reveal The Truth To
Shivaay?
Anika will be shattered to know that Shivaay and Mahi are not
Pinky's sons. She will be sceptical about informing the truth to
Shivaay. Will Anika reveal the truth to Shivaay? Keep guessing!
Anjali Mukhi's New Look
If reports are to be believed, Pinky will be seen getting in a
fight with Nayantara, during which Pinky will push Nayantara out of
Oberoi Mansion. During this, Nayantara's wig will come off and she
will be seen in a bald look. Anjali posted the above image on
Instagram.
Ishqbaaz-DBO Integration
Episodes
Yes! You have heard it right. As per the reports by a leading
entertainment portal, Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi are will be
having a maha-integration episode and apparently, it will be
week-long affair which are most likely to be from 22 to 26 May.
Kamini Is Back
Reportedly, Kamini will be back in action very soon. She will
hatch a plan to destroy the Oberois. She will sense that Priyanka
still loves Ranveer and insist Ranveer to trap Priyanka in his love
again. Will their plan be successful?
In The Last Episode...
The Oberois are shocked to see the mansion fully decorated.
Pinky tells everyone that Nayantara has decorated the house.
Nayantara then dances with Shakti in front of the Oberois, much to
the embarrasment of Shivaay, Anika and other family members.
Anika halts her performance and questions her as to why did she
leave her in childhood. Nayantara is trapped in her plan, as she
doesn't have an answer for Anika's question. She somehow manages
the situation, while Pinky becomes tensed.
Later, Pinky reprimands Nayantara for almost ruining her plan.
On the other hand, Anika becomes sure that Nayantara is not her
mother and Shivaay comes up with a plan to expose her.
Shivaay informs Anika about a box given by the orphanage lady,
which contains her childhood things and if Nayantara is Anika's
mother, she would definitely recognise her daughter's things.
On Anika's insistence they decide to add some strange things to
the box and asks Nayantara to select Anika's things out of it.
Pinky asks Nayantara to leave the Oberoi mansion right away, but
Shakti stops them at the door and asks Nayantara to stay
instead.
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 18:09 [IST]
