 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: WHAT! Shivaay & Anika To Part Ways?

Star Plus' trending soap, Ishqbaaz is churning out interesting sequences of late. Nayantara has entered the Oberoi mansion claiming to be Anika's mother. But, Anika does not feel any connection with her and thereby, she is not ready to accept Nayantara as her mother, which shocks Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta).

On the other hand, Nayantara continues her drama as per Pinky's instructions to make Anika believe that, she is indeed her mother. (Check out the latest spoiler below).

Shivaay & Anika Shivaay and Anika have decided to dig out Nayanatara's truth. In order to execute their plan, the couple will plan big and decide to fake a fight. Will Nayantara Get Exposed? Will Shivaay and Anika's plan succeed? Will Nayantara and Pinky's secret be unravelled? Stat tuned to know... New Promo As we had reported earlier, in the promo of the show, it is shown that Anika and Mahi are having an argument during which Mahi angrily tells her that Pinky is not Shivaay's mother! Will Anika Reveal The Truth To Shivaay? Anika will be shattered to know that Shivaay and Mahi are not Pinky's sons. She will be sceptical about informing the truth to Shivaay. Will Anika reveal the truth to Shivaay? Keep guessing! Anjali Mukhi's New Look If reports are to be believed, Pinky will be seen getting in a fight with Nayantara, during which Pinky will push Nayantara out of Oberoi Mansion. During this, Nayantara's wig will come off and she will be seen in a bald look. Anjali posted the above image on Instagram. Ishqbaaz-DBO Integration Episodes Yes! You have heard it right. As per the reports by a leading entertainment portal, Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi are will be having a maha-integration episode and apparently, it will be week-long affair which are most likely to be from 22 to 26 May. Kamini Is Back Reportedly, Kamini will be back in action very soon. She will hatch a plan to destroy the Oberois. She will sense that Priyanka still loves Ranveer and insist Ranveer to trap Priyanka in his love again. Will their plan be successful?

In The Last Episode...

The Oberois are shocked to see the mansion fully decorated. Pinky tells everyone that Nayantara has decorated the house. Nayantara then dances with Shakti in front of the Oberois, much to the embarrasment of Shivaay, Anika and other family members.

Anika halts her performance and questions her as to why did she leave her in childhood. Nayantara is trapped in her plan, as she doesn't have an answer for Anika's question. She somehow manages the situation, while Pinky becomes tensed.

Later, Pinky reprimands Nayantara for almost ruining her plan. On the other hand, Anika becomes sure that Nayantara is not her mother and Shivaay comes up with a plan to expose her.

Shivaay informs Anika about a box given by the orphanage lady, which contains her childhood things and if Nayantara is Anika's mother, she would definitely recognise her daughter's things.

On Anika's insistence they decide to add some strange things to the box and asks Nayantara to select Anika's things out of it. Pinky asks Nayantara to leave the Oberoi mansion right away, but Shakti stops them at the door and asks Nayantara to stay instead.