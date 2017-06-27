 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER ALERT: Shivaay & Anika To Come Face To Face After Three Long Months!

The makers of Ishqbaaz are keeping the audiences engrossed with a new track! Post Shivaay and Anika's separation, Ragini has entered Shivaay's life, while Anika is still struggling to come out of the separation trauma!

Anika aka Surbhi Chandna shared a picture and wished the fans Eid Mubarak. She also hinted at the upcoming track. Read on...

Surbhi Wishes Happy Eid To Fans Surbhi shared this picture and wrote, "MAAFI for being the EID KA CHAAND..feels like a debut on IG.. hope everybody is having a fabulous EID and here this one is looking for her CHAAND.." Shivaay & Anika To Come Face To Face "Watch ISHQBAAAZ to know what happens when Shivaay and Annika come face to face after 3 long months of being away.... PC* MAGIC MAN GM.. @gorky 💖💖 i cant wait for the other pics." Nakuul Wishes Fans Eid Mubarak Nakuul too, shared a picture of himself and Surbhi and wrote, "Eid Mubarak! 🌙 Thank you @gorky for your artistry! #Ishqbaaaz." Shivaay Wants To Buy Anika’s Chaul In the previous episode, we saw how Shivaay is desperate to buy Anika's ‘chaul'. But, as we revealed earlier, Ragini's brother, Samar would have already purchased the chaul! Shivaay Damages Samar's Property He goes to meet Samar and damages Samar's property, just to end up in jail. Apparently, Shivaay wants to stay away from everyone and wants peace, and so he gets himself arrested. Anika Meets Samar In the upcoming episode, Anika meets Samar in his office for the job. Samar would refuse to identify her and doesn't take her interview as well. Ragini Calls Samar Ragini finds Anika in Samar's office as she (video) calls him. Samar reveals that Anika had come for an interview and he is not considering her! Ragini Asks Samar To Hire Anika Ragini asks Samar to appoint her, while Shivaay looks shocked! Well, we are not sure if Shivaay saw Anika in Samar's office!

Story So Far...

Anika and Shivaay have hit-and-miss moment at Ragini's place. Shivaay would be taking Ragini to the hospital, while Anika helps Ragini's mother as she would have sprained her leg!

Shivaay feels Anika's presence, but later ignores it. He even finds Anika's 'chand' bracelet, and fumes! He recalls how Anika insults him and his family and gets angry at her. Shivaay reaches Anika's chaal and wants to buy the chaul by hook or crook!

Shivaay is happy to see Omkara and the three brothers are sharing a hug. Rudra reveals Gauri saved Omkara and she is pregnant. Shivaay is happy, while Omkara is seen furious!

Meanwhile, Ragini's mother offers Anika, a job. Anika's friend congratulates her and asks her to move on in her life. But, Anika recalls how Pinky threatened her to lie to Shivaay and leave the Oberoi mansion, and is upset.

On the other hand, Kamini creates misunderstanding between Priyanka and Ranveer. She vows to create more trouble in Priyanka's life.