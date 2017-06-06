 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: SHOCKING! Shivaay-Anika To Divorce; Ankit Raj To Play Additi Gupta’s Brother!

The makers of Ishqbaaz are keeping the audiences engaged with Pinky's drama. As we revealed earlier, Pinky is trying to create a rift between Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika.

Pinky has challenged Anika that within three days, she will do something so terrible that either Shivaay will throw her out of the Oberoi house or she herself will reveal to Shivaay about his birth (he is not Pinky's son)! Read on...

Shivaay & Anika To Share A Romantic Moment In the upcoming episode, Shivaay plans to spend some romantic time with Anika. He decorates the room and gets romantic, while Anika is in a dilemma because of Pinky. Anika & Shivaay To Divorce! According to the latest spoiler, Anika will lose the challenge terribly and she will leave the Oberoi mansion. Eventually, Shivaay and Anika will divorce! Additi Gupta To Enter The Show After parting ways, Pinky will introduce Shivaay to another lady - Additi Gupta. As we revealed earlier, Additi belongs to a reputed family and play the role of a successful business woman! Additi's Character To Fall In Love With Shivaay Additi's character will instantly fall in love with Shivaay. She will turn into an obsessive lover of Shivaay! Along with Additi, the show will see another new entry - Ankit Raj, Additi's brother. Ankit Raj To Enter The Show Ankit's character will play a major role in the development of his sister (played by Additi) and Shivaay's love story. He is shown as a serious character, who is loves and protects his sister. Will Anika's Life Change Post Separation? After Additi's entry in Shivaay's life, Anika's life too, apparently changes. There are also reports that Shivaay's brother, Mahi will enter Anika's life. Kamini, Priyanka & Ranveer On the other hand, Kamini welcomes Priyanka and Ranveer. She acts nice with Priyanka and tells her that she has accepted her as her daughter-in-law. Kamini now will be using Priyanka as bait to make Oberois struggle.

Story So Far...

Anika knows that Shivaay is not Pinky's son as she got his and Mahi's DNA reports. Pinky too, reveals the same, while she challenges Anika. Pinky reveals to Anika that she bore a child to Shakti but it was dead. So Shakti took one of Kamini's twins and gave him to Pinky. Shakti took this extreme step as he wanted to get ahead of Tej in the race for heir to Oberoi lineage!

Anika doesn't want Pinky to reveal this truth to Shivaay as she feels that he might be hurt.

Meanwhile, Gauri gets to know that Anika is worried and decides to reunite Anika and Shivaay (as there was a heated argument between Anika and Shivaay, when Priyanka and Ranveer came home married). Gauri pushes Anika inside the pool, while Omkara informs Shivaay about the same.

Shivaay apologises to Anika inside the pool. Shivaay tries to get closer to Anika, while she feels embarrassed. He asks her to meet him in the room as he has a surprise for her.

Meanwhile, Pinky watches Anika and reminds her of the 3-day challenge.

On the other hand, Shivaay makes Priyanka eat her favourite food. She asks Shivaay to reconsider his decision (to accept Ranveer). As soon as Shivaay leaves, Priyanka too, goes out to meet Ranveer. Although Priyanka is hesitant, Ranveer takes her to his house.