 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILERS: Ragini Hires Shivaay’s Dupe & Makes An Intimate Video With Him; Svetlana Is Back!

The makers of Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. We have recently seen a major change i.e., Ishqbaaz and its spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi getting merged.

Now, the viewers, who were missing Oberoi brothers' bromance, will be able to watch it now and that too, for an hour! On the show, Ragini and Pinky are trying their best to separate Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta). Read on...