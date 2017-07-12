 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILERS: Ragini Hires Shivaay’s Dupe & Makes An Intimate Video With Him; Svetlana Is Back!

The makers of Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. We have recently seen a major change i.e., Ishqbaaz and its spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi getting merged.
Now, the viewers, who were missing Oberoi brothers' bromance, will be able to watch it now and that too, for an hour! On the show, Ragini and Pinky are trying their best to separate Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta). Read on...
Spoiler 1: Ragini’s New Drama
In the upcoming episode, Ragini will be seen taking her selfie on the staircase. She wants to grab Shivaay's attention, at any cost!
Ragini Falls Off The Stairs
Anika gets to know that Ragini is trying to trap Shivaay and she tries to warn him, but in vain. Just when Anika shows Ragini taking selfies, Ragini falls off the stairs.
Shivaay Helps Ragini
Shivaay runs towards her and ask Ragini, if she is fine! Anika is shocked with Ragini's drama. She tries again to make Shivaay understand about Ragini's intention, but Shivaay calls her ‘bechari'!
Anika Knows Ragini’s Evil Intention
Anika tries to make a video of Ragini, but Shivaay stops her. In this process, Shivaay breaks Anika's mobile! Anika wonders as to why Shivaay is not able to understand Ragini's evil intention!
Ragini Interferes
Also, in the upcoming episode, the Oberoi brothers with their wives will be seen cooking. Ragini interferes and asks Shivaay to drop her to a place as her driver hasn't arrived!
Spoiler 2: Ragini Makes An Intimate Video With Shivaay’s Dupe!
Also, Ragini hires Shivaay's dupe and makes an intimate video with him. She will also circulate the same among the Oberoi brothers, who will be shocked. Shivaay is angry watching the video and throws his mobile.
Ragini Traps Shivaay
Like always, Ragini tries to explain everyone that it is her evil boyfriend's plan to insult her. But, apparently, Ragini traps Shivaay with this video, as she wants Shivaay to marry her!
Anika Questions Ragini
Anika watches the video and is upset. But, she knows that it is Ragini's trap. She questions Ragini about the same. It has to be seen whether Anika proves Ragini wrong or whether Shivaay sides with Ragini again!
Spoiler 3: A Baby To Enter The Show!
According to an entertainment portal's report reports that a stranger would leave a baby near the entrance of Oberoi mansion. The Oberoi brothers will decide to look after the baby as no one would claim the baby.
Spoiler 4: Svetlana Returns
There are also reports that Svetlana returns to create more havoc in the Oberoi Mansion. Apparently, she manipulates Tej to return to Oberoi mansion. Tej falls into her trap and decides to marry her.