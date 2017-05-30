 »   »   » Barun Sobti Talks About His Role On IPKKND 3 & How His Wife Reacts To His Female Fan Following

Finally, the wait for Barun Sobti's fans is over! The hot and handsome hunk is back after five long years, in his 'angry young man' avatar on the third season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

It has to be recalled that Barun had done a web series Tanhaiyan and his looks was much appreciated, mostly by his female fans. Recently, IPKKND 3's video was also released, and the fans couldn't stop gushing over his looks. Doesn't this (his massive female following) affect his wife? Here's what the actor has to say....

Barun & His Wife Pashmeen Manchanda In an interview to a leading daily, Barun says that he and his wife, Pashmeen Manchanda have grown up together and they are more like friends than a couple. So, such things don't really affect their relationship. Barun’s Wife Jokes About His Female Fan Following! He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "She doesn't react. She always jokes about it. She has got a pretty awesome sense of humour. If she would read something she'll be like, ‘bataaun main tujhe.' That's how she is." Barun & Pashmeen Are Together Since 17 Years Barun tied the knot with Pashmeen in December 2010. The duo has been together since 17 years. He added, "I can't explain what kind of bond I have with her. We've practically grown up together. We really like each other." Barun’s Wife Has Been Greatest Support To Him "In terms of support, I would not have got half of what I have today if it was not for her. There's only one right person for me and that's her." Barun Adds… "The kind of things she has done over these years, they make me think there's nobody else who could have done so much for someone." Barun Met His Wife In Delhi! "I spent my childhood in Delhi. I have met my wife here. I spent my life here with my parents and sister. It's been beautiful. But, I have very fond memories. Everyone wants to relive their life once again but if I had the chance I would do it in the exact same fashion." Barun Talks About Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Title There has been a hue and cry about the title of the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. Regarding this, Barun said, "It was the channel's call. I was offered the show with a script and the character and I said yes. Then they decided to reprise the whole thing. So, it was not deliberate." Barun’s Role On IPKKND 3 "I didn't think it was unsafe. But, the whole motivation was that the brief that I got for the character. It was satisfying, that's why I took it. He is a darker character. The whole idea was to break this image of heroes in India - the only nice boys."

Barun's fans can't stop gushing over his looks. Here's the proof... Check out the messages that Barun's IPKKND video got on YouTube (StarPlus)...

Sreya reddy: he is going to beat all the heroes now, the king is back 😎. love u barun (asr).

Shifin Smiley: In love with this promo.......such a great work...this guy doesn't need dialogues, he expresses everything with his sexy eyes only...barun playing guitar...hayee hayee.........waiting for the show.

BA aoua: What a beautiful video, you're definitely the best #BarunSobti ❤❤ no one can compete with you as an actor. eagerly waiting to see you as #AdvaySinghRaizada in IPKKND3 Thank you Gul Khan & Star Plus for everything. Love you guys.

Daisy Oberoi: the video is super amazing can't wait to see Barun again 👍

Ayça Poyraz: What a teaser😍😍😍Just Amazing😍😍😍The King is back🔥🔥🔥

Cathu Kitty: Barun killed it once again ,intense ,passionate ,angest eyes ,smoking hot look ,itense dark ambience ,swag most important carrying guitar nd wearing scarf ,uff can't wait,thnx star plus Nd gul Brining back Barun once again.