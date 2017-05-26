 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3: Gul Khan Unaffected By Barun Sobti-Sanaya Irani Fans’ Hate Comments!

Ever since the makers announced the third instalment of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, the fans were eager to watch their favourite jodi Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti. They had been waiting for the show since five years.

They were happy, but their happiness was short-lived as they got to know that not Sanaya, but Shivani Tomar has been roped in opposite Barun Sobti! Read on...

Fans Want Sanaya On IPKKND 3 As we reported earlier, a majority of them wanted Barun and Sanaya back. A few fans requested the makers politely to get Sanaya back on the show, but many of them started boycotting IPKKND 3 and sent abusive messages to the maker. Fans Lash Out At Gul Khan The fans started bashing when Gul Khan didn't respond to their messages politely. The fans also lashed out at her as Gul blamed Sanaya (Gul felt Sanaya used the fake id sunshine_). Gul Khan & Fan’s messages We couldn't find the messages as apparently they were deleted later! But, the screenshots of the comments are doing the rounds on the social media. Fans Either Want Sanaya Back Or Makers To Change The Title Fans have been asking the makers to change the title of the show if they can't bring Sanaya back. They are also asking to take out the ‘Rabba Ve' song as it belongs only to the first instalment (Sanaya and Barun). Gul Khan Unaffected By Hate Comments Gul seems unaffected by the fans' hate comments. She feels that Barun's true fans will watch the show anyway. Gul Khan’s Reacts To Hate Messages Gul was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "What can I say about the hate trolls! It's a bunch of faceless nameless people threatening you hiding behind fake names and false id's with no courage to come out in the open." Gul Khan On Abusive Comments "Obviously, with the language they use and the class they reflect in their words, they wouldn't want their parents and families to see their real faces." Gul Is Sure That Sobti’s True Fans Will Watch The Show "I don't think it's worth our time! Let's talk about the show! It's a brand that we are taking forward and I am sure all the true fans of Sobti will watch it!"

In the first instalment Barun played Arnav Singh Raizada, while Sanaya was seen as Khushi Kumari Gupta. The jodi was instant hit among the audiences and the background score 'Rabba Ve' was well received by the audiences.

Arnav Singh Raizada's character was so popular that when Barun announced his break from the show due to health problems, his fans made sure that the show was shut down on a happy note rather than any replacement!

There were also reports that Barun quit the show to enter Bollywood!

Barun was recently seen with Surbhi Jyoti in a web series Tanhaiyan. A few fans said that they loved Barun and Sanaya's jodi more than Surbhi and Barun. But most of them liked the show, just because of Barun. The show became the most watched show on Hotstar.

Well, we hope the same thing happens in case of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. Barun and Sanaya is iconic jodi and no one can replace. But, let's see how the makers will show Barun and Shivani's chemistry on-screen! Who knows there might me another iconic jodi in the making!

