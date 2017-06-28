 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 & Ishqbaaz To Have An Integration Episode; Also Check Out Third Promo!

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is all set to hit the television screens soon. The makers of the show have a special treat for Ishqbaaz and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fans. As we know, both the shows are produced by Four Lions Films producer Gul Khan. We had also revealed IPKKND Season 3 will soon go on air (July 3).

According to the latest report, both the shows will have an integration episode. Read on to know what happens in the integration episode and have a look at the third promo....

Barun To Promote IPKKND 3 On Ishqbaaz Apparently, Advay (Barun Sobti) from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 will grace Ishqbaaz. Barun will be seen promoting his show on Ishqbaaz. Advay Singh Raizada & Shivaay Singh Oberoi Along with the promotion, Barun aka Advay will be seen bringing Anika and Shivaay closer! According to the spoiler, Advay will bring Anika back to the Oberoi mansion! (Image Source: Instagram) Advay Gets Anika To Oberoi Mansion! Well, we have to wait and watch to know how this miracle happens! Meanwhile, a short promo of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 - Ilzam was recently released. (Image Source: Instagram) Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Promo The promo starts with Chandini seeing Advay in the mirror. Advay is seen thinking as to why he is blaming Chandini! He then reveals that by blaming Chandini he finds inner peace! Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 ‘Ilzam’ Promo He reads out a page on ‘Ilzam' from his personal dairy that says, "Nahi janta ki tujhe ilzam dekar kya chaain pawunga, magar nahi diya toh kudh ki nazar main gunehgaar mana jawunga." Why Advay Troubles Chandini? The makers had already revealed two promos - ‘Mandir' and ‘Dushhera' promos in which we got a glimpse of Barun and Shivani's character. The recent promo, ‘Ilzam' reveals as to why Advay is seen troubling Chandini!

Advay reads out a page on ‘Ilzaam’ from his personal diary. Watch to know him better. #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon, Starts 3rd July, Mon-Fri , 8pm pic.twitter.com/acgAsNHQKV — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) June 23, 2017

Are you excited for the show and the special episode? Hit the comment box to share your views...