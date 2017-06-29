 »   »   » IPKKND 3 NEW PROMO: Barun Aka Advay Is Back To Expose Ritu Shivpuri Aka Indrani’s Secret!

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is all set to hit the television screens soon (July 3). The makers are leaving no stones to keep the excitement intact among the audiences.

The makers have released four videos of the show, which just gave a glimpse of Barun Sobti (Advay Singh Raizada) and Shivani Tomar's (Chandini) characters. The makers recently released a new promo, that gives us the glimpse of main antagonist, because of whom Advay is seen torturing Chandini. Read on and watch the promo...

Advay In Allahabad The location is Allahabad and it is a festival occasion. People are seen preparing for a pooja and are busy in installing Lord Shiv's statue. Advay Helps In Installing Lord Shiv’s Statue Barun aka Advay (with his guitar) is seen entering the scene. He watches the rope getting loose and the statue falling down. He manages to hold the rope and install the statue. Ritu Shivpuri Aka Indrani’s Entry People are happy, while Ritu Shivpuri, who plays the role of the main antagonist (Indrani) on the show, is shocked. The ladies with Indrani ask about the guy! Indrani Gets A Cryptic Message Indrani gets to read a cryptic message on a yellow cloth. The message says, "He (the messenger) knows what she (Indrani) did 16 years ago." Flashback Scene A flashback is shown, in which Irani is seen with a little girl (might be Chandini) and a lady. We assume the lady is Barun's mother whom Indrani might have killed! Indrani Decides To Find The Personv Indrani gets worried and decides to find as to who wants to reveal the secret that she had dumped 16 years ago! Advay & Shivani Advay watches Shivani and tells to himself that he had remembered her from past 16 years, and the pain that he suffered because of her! Advay is seen torturing Shivaani and saving her as well. He thinks that this is just a beginning of a storm!

There is more to Advay than meets the eye! Here’s an exclusive peek into his world. #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon, Starts 3rd July, Mon-Fri at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/4CQeKJrwKu — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) June 28, 2017

In Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Barun plays anti-hero. He had clarified that his role on this show is different from the first season. In an interview to an entertainment portal, he had said that this character is not an angry young man by any chance.

It's not a replicate of the previous character either. But, it is a very hostile, dark, unapologetic character, so that's a different realm altogether.

Are you ready to watch Barun in a different avatar? Hit the comment box to share your views...