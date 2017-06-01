 »   »   » Barun Sobti’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 New Promo Out: Advay Singh Raizada Burns Chandini’s Pic

Barun Sobti is back on small screen after the hiatus of five years. He will be seen playing the role of Advay Singh Raizada on Star Plus' upcoming show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

The new promo of the show, which is titled as 'Khandar' is out. Have a look...

New Promo Of IPKKND 3 Star Plus shared the video with the caption, "Time changes everything. But how has it changed Advay Singh Raizada?" Barun As Advay In IPKKND 3 As we revealed earlier, Barun is seen in a dark shade on the show. The promo shows, Barun in a dark room (khandar). Advay Recalls His Father’s Advice! He sees a watch, and dusts it. He recalls the advice (probably his father's advice) - "Beta samay ek sa nahi hota - Kabhi accha hota hai, tho kabhi bura." Advay Gets Chandini’s Picture Barun gets Chandini's picture in the drawer. Shivani Tomar plays the love interest (Chandini) of Barun on the show. Advay Burns Chandini’s Picture He burns her picture. The background voice says, "Intezaar, Imteham ya ilzaam - Iss pyaar ko kya naam doon. " Advay’s Tragic Past As reported earlier, Barun's character is more of an anti-hero with a tragic past. Barun said, "He is the kind who doesn't like to hold back. Some of the things may not be favourable, but he goes ahead and does them. There's a dark side to him." IPKKND 3 Title Track According to the latest reports, the makers of the show have roped in a prominent Bollywood singer, Amit Mishra, who had sung famous songs like ‘Bulleya', to record the title track of the show. IPKKND To Take PMHMD’s Timeslot? The show will be aired in June. Earlier, there were reports that Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil might go off air and IPKKND 3 might replace it. But now, it is said that PMHMD timeslot will be allotted to IPKKND, while PMHMD might be given another timeslot.

Time changes everything. But how has it changed Advay Singh Raizada? #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon, Coming Soon!@BarunSobtiSays pic.twitter.com/qnNZSnqW0f — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) May 31, 2017

The show has been creating a lot of noise before being aired. The makers got into controversy with fans as they didn't take their favourite Sanaya Irani on the show. Also, the fans wanted the makers to change the name if they are not casting Sanaya on the show.

Fans also lashed out at Gul Khan as she replied rudely to them. She said that she is not affected by the fans' negative messages and wants to take the brand forward.

Fans boycotted the show and a few fans even declared the show, a flop before it was aired. Gul said that she is confident that Barun's fans will definitely watch the show.

Also, Barun support for the new actress Shivani Tomar, didn't go well with the fans. They lashed out at Barun, and pointed out that he had left the first season, as he wanted to pursue his Bollywood dreams!

While a few fans are ready to accept the new jodi, most of them want Sanaya back. A few of the fans also believe that if the TRP drops down, then the makers might get Sanaya back on the show!

Well, if this happens, it will be sad for Shivani Tomar, as she was not accepted in her first show as well! Remember Kasam! Shivani had replaced Kratika Sengar. Since the audiences didn't accept Shivani and ratings dropped, they had to get Kratika back on the show!

Well, all that we can say is to wait for the show!

Did you like the promo? Hit the comment box to share your views...