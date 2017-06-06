 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3: Sanaya Irani Is NOT Part Of The Show!

Ever since the maker announced Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3, the fans are curious about the show. The show has created a lot of noise even before its telecast.

The makers shocked the audiences when they announced that Shivani Tomar will be seen opposite Barun Sobti. Since then, majority of fans have criticised the makers' move! Amidst the fans and makers' clash, the actress has revealed her first look. Read on....

Sanaya Not Doing ‘Kavya Ki Prarthna’ It has to be recalled that Sanaya Irani has backed out from the new show ‘Kavya Ki Prarthna', as she is not sure about the fate of the show. So, there was a possibility that the makers might approach Sanaya for IPKKND. Rumour Has It! Since the makers are facing a severe backlash from fans for taking Shivani Tomar as the lead, there were reports that the makers have approached Sanaya Irani. BUZZ! Sanaya To Play A Parallel Lead! There were also reports that said that the makers have roped in Sanaya, who will play another lead on the show. It will be a love triangle on the show with Sanaya, Barun and Shivani! Sad! Gul Khan Confirms The Reports Are False The reports are false as Gul Khan recently clarified to an entertainment portal. She was quoted by the portal as saying, "Not true!" Shivani-Barun So, it is confirmed that Shivani Tomar will be seen playing the role of Barun Sobti's (Advay Singh Raizada) love interest, Chandini on the show. The actress took to social media and revealed her first look. Shivani’s First Look Sharing a picture, Shivani wrote, "#First_look_of_Chandni😊😊 @Iss_pyaar_ko_kya_naam_doon." The actress was seen wearing red sari and an embroidered blouse. She sported a big red bindi. Shivani Criticized Even on her post fans had commented criticising Shivani for replacing Sanaya Irani. But, the actress replied to their post politely. Shivani Responds To The Criticism Politely She wrote, "thank u my fans and thank u my adversary......." "thank u for your views on the widening gap between sanaya and me. Bt i'll full fill your hope as chandni in Ipkknd....." Shivani Doesn’t Want To Hurt Sanaya’s Fans! Shivani further wrote, "i don't want to hurt the fellings of sanaya's friends...... Bt i will do best ......😊 (sic)." Well, all that we can say is get over it guys! Give Shivani, a chance!

Recently, the makers released two promos - 'Rabba Ve' (song) and the short promo 'Khandar'. In both the videos, the fans loved Barun's look. But, they were extremely disappointed that Sanaya is not part of the show.

A few of them even lashed out at Barun as he supported the new actress and the show! It has to be recalled that Barun left the first season of IPKKND as he was doing a Bollywood film. Unfortunately, a few of his films were not released (as few of them are still in post-production stage).

Barun made a 'damakedar' entry with a web series Tanhaiyan. Now, after a hiatus of five long years, he is back on small screen with IPKKND.

Recently, Daljeet Kaur, who played Anjali (Arnav's sister) in Season 1, wished luck to Barun and the team. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actress shared her views on the show.

When asked about Shivani Tomar, she said that although, she has not seen her work, she is sure of Gul's choice. She feels that Shivani will match up to the expectation!

When asked if she misses to be part of the show, Daljeet said that she said that the actors cannot get emotionally attached to the show lifelong as they have to move on. She added that Iss Pyaar Ko is a brand that should continue.