 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Shooting Begins; Barun Sobti Keeps His Look Secret!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Ever since Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam
Doon 3 has been announced, the fans are all excited about
the show. The makers of the show are keeping the curiosity of the
fans intact by not revealing much about the show!
But, the reports of the casting and shooting of the show are
doing the rounds since a long time. We had recently reported that
Ritu Shivpuri and Juhi Aslam were approached for the show. Here
comes another surprise for the fans...
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3
Shooting Begins
There are reports that the shooting of the show has already
begun. The shooting is happening in Kerala and it's a flashback
scene with Shivani.
Barun Sobti Keeps His Look
Secret!
Also, Barun Sobti, who is returning to the small screen after
five-year break, is reportedly keeping his look a secret.
Apparently, he is keeping a low profile to guard his look in the
upcoming show.
Makers To Surprise Fans!
Barun was quoted by IANS as saying, "There is a lot in store for
the audience with regard to my character in the show."
Barun Sobti Asked To Keep His
Look Guarded
He further added, "It is important to have a hint of surprise,
and so I have been asked to keep my look guarded till we make an
official announcement."
Barun As Advay Singh
Raizada
Barun will be seen playing the role of Advay Singh Raizada in
the show. Gul Khan had given a hit a few months ago about the show,
by sharing a small video clipping on her social networking
account.
Shivani Tomar Opposite
Barun
This time, Shivani Tomar has been roped in opposite Barun.
Although fans are upset as they wanted Sanaya Irani on the show,
they are happy that their favourite hero is back on small
screen.
Other Cast Of The Show...
Apparently, Randeep Malik will be seen playing Barun's brother,
while Ketki Kadam will be seen as the sister to Shivani's
character. The show will also have Sameer Dharmadhikari and Mitali
Nag playing the pivotal roles.
Barun-Sanaya
Sanaya Irani, who was part of first season, is excited for the
third instalment of the show. She said, "Some characters are best
when their story is written off with time because then they are
remembered for a longer time. If repeated, they lose their
charm."
Sanaya is happy for Barun. She said that Barun is a crazy person
and wished him all the craziness and good luck for the third
season.
She was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "It's a big deal
for a show to be getting a season 3. All these years, sequels have
been well received, but with Iss Pyaar... 3, it will be different.
I am looking forward to what the story will be this time."
Barun
Sobti has a huge fan base. His latest web series Tanhaiyan was
super hit. The reports of the making of third instalment of Iss
Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon started doing the rounds after the success
of Tanhaiyan.
When the fans got to know that Sanaya was not considered for the
show, they were upset with the makers and wanted the jodi back.
What do you think - Will Barun and Shivani recreate the magic of
first season? Hit the comment box to share your views...
Please Wait while comments are loading...