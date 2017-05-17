 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Shooting Begins; Barun Sobti Keeps His Look Secret!

Ever since Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has been announced, the fans are all excited about the show. The makers of the show are keeping the curiosity of the fans intact by not revealing much about the show!

But, the reports of the casting and shooting of the show are doing the rounds since a long time. We had recently reported that Ritu Shivpuri and Juhi Aslam were approached for the show. Here comes another surprise for the fans...

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Shooting Begins There are reports that the shooting of the show has already begun. The shooting is happening in Kerala and it's a flashback scene with Shivani. Barun Sobti Keeps His Look Secret! Also, Barun Sobti, who is returning to the small screen after five-year break, is reportedly keeping his look a secret. Apparently, he is keeping a low profile to guard his look in the upcoming show. Makers To Surprise Fans! Barun was quoted by IANS as saying, "There is a lot in store for the audience with regard to my character in the show." Barun Sobti Asked To Keep His Look Guarded He further added, "It is important to have a hint of surprise, and so I have been asked to keep my look guarded till we make an official announcement." Barun As Advay Singh Raizada Barun will be seen playing the role of Advay Singh Raizada in the show. Gul Khan had given a hit a few months ago about the show, by sharing a small video clipping on her social networking account. Shivani Tomar Opposite Barun This time, Shivani Tomar has been roped in opposite Barun. Although fans are upset as they wanted Sanaya Irani on the show, they are happy that their favourite hero is back on small screen. Other Cast Of The Show... Apparently, Randeep Malik will be seen playing Barun's brother, while Ketki Kadam will be seen as the sister to Shivani's character. The show will also have Sameer Dharmadhikari and Mitali Nag playing the pivotal roles. Barun-Sanaya Sanaya Irani, who was part of first season, is excited for the third instalment of the show. She said, "Some characters are best when their story is written off with time because then they are remembered for a longer time. If repeated, they lose their charm."

Sanaya is happy for Barun. She said that Barun is a crazy person and wished him all the craziness and good luck for the third season.

She was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "It's a big deal for a show to be getting a season 3. All these years, sequels have been well received, but with Iss Pyaar... 3, it will be different. I am looking forward to what the story will be this time."

Barun Sobti has a huge fan base. His latest web series Tanhaiyan was super hit. The reports of the making of third instalment of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon started doing the rounds after the success of Tanhaiyan.

When the fans got to know that Sanaya was not considered for the show, they were upset with the makers and wanted the jodi back.

