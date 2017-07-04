 »   »   » IPKKND 3 Is ‘Too’ Grand; Barun Sobti Is The Only Saving Grace; The Show Gets Mixed Responses

The most awaited show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 premiered yesterday (July 3). It is a comeback show for Barun Sobti. It is also a testing time for the lead actress Shivani Tomar, as she has been bashed by fans for taking Sanaya Irani's place (which is not Shivani's fault at all!).

The story is gripping as there are many secrets for all the actors on the show, which will be unfolded eventually on the show. This will keep the audiences hooked to the show. Read on...

Set Is Too Grand & Colourful But, the set is ‘too' grand and ‘too' colourful which is tiring for the eyes! The costumes are too heavy, but we are sure that the female fans (who are crazy for the costumes), will love to watch it! Show Reminds Us Of Devdas The show reminds us of Devdas because of the colourful sets and costumes. Chandini resembles ‘Paro'. She recalls about her childhood friend/love ‘Dev'. Chandini’s Character Chandini is shown bubbly and cheerful, but the very next moment her character is shown emotional. She will also be seen haunted by her past. Barun Is The Only Saving Grace Of The Show… Although, it is too soon to predict, going by the audiences' response, we can say the only saving grace of the show is Barun Sobti! Here Are A Few Tweets… ❤ M A L L I K A ❤‏: Ok the episode was totally bleh, dull and boring. I failed to see a single bright side to this story😐 #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon3. ▪ ▪ Ritu ▪ ▪‏ "Actually she's pretty! But can't beat the charm of Khushi Kumari Gupta Singh Raizada!!☻ #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon3." Champions‏ @heyBummer_ "Tbh i feel hugely disappointed bec after all the hype n such good promos i was expecting a kick ass episode but i was so shook! #ipkknd3." 🌙‏ @isabaxo "'welcome to hell chandini' BARUN'S VOICE THO 🔥#IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon." Advaay‏ "BARUN SOBTI AS ADVAY SINGH RAIZADA IS THE MOST HOTTEST & SUCH A CONFLICTED YET GENEROUS CHARACTER YOU WILL SEE ON TV. #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon" Daniya.‏ @DaniyaSobtian "It's stunning, compelling & intriguing. Every character has a story and that's what makes it interesting. #IPKKND3 is definitely gonna slay!" Aiki‏ @KindaKrazyA "Chalo I honestly don't care how much crap ASR does now..He saved a Puppy...He talks to dogs... He's a HERO 😍😍 #IssPyarKoKyaNaamDoon." @ItsKinzaaa "Advay singh raizada. -classy, sassy, intense, pain, revenge, not a hero, a mystery, multi talented, dashing, suave... Welcoming #ipkknd3! ❤" Anisa~sageflower7~ @zaniamorph7 "Barun's entry wth the puppy was so effective.Saving innocence despite broiling wth revenge.Looks good @BarunSobtiSays @Harneetsin #IPKKND3."



