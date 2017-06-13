 »   »   » FRESH! Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3: Barun Sobti & Shivani Tomar’s ‘Temple Promo’ Revealed!

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement. The show has been in news for the lead cast. The fans are upset that the makers have roped in Shivani Tomar instead of Sanaya Irani, opposite Barun Sobti.

While a few fans are extremely upset and lashing out at the makers, some of them are eager to watch the show, just for Barun Sobti! The negative comments of the fans have not affected the channel or the makers, and they have released yet another impressive promo! Read on & WATCH the promo....

Temple Promo The ‘temple promo' reveals Shivani Tomar's look. The actress is seen in a red sari and an embroidered blouse - the look that she revealed recently on her social networking account. Shivani Tomar’s Look Shivani, who plays the role of Chandini - Barun Sobti's love interest, looks stunning in a big red bindi, kohl-lined eyes and hands full of bangles! Chandini In Lord Shiv Temple In the promo, Chandini is seen visiting Lord Shiv temple. Mahamrityunjay mantra and Rabba ve song are heard in the background. Chandini Busy Praying While Chandini is busy praying, Advay (Barun) enters silently and watches Chandini's pallu which is about to catch fire (diyas). Barun’s Anti-Hero Look Instead of pushing the diya away from her, he pushes it towards her! Chandini's pallu catches fire and she shouts out of fear! Advay Rescues Chandini Advay silently watches it and later takes out his jacket to put off the fire. He then rescues Chandini from the fire and takes her out of the temple. IPKKND 3 Story As we revealed earlier, Barun plays an anti-hero. Going by the promo, it looks like Advay gets closer to Chandini to take revenge on her (or her family)! IPKKND Mandir Promo Revealing the ‘Mandir promo', Star Plus wrote, "The flames burn bright in this temple of love." The show will be replacing Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. IPKKND 3 starts from July 3 (Mon-Fri) at 8 PM on Star Plus.

The flames burn bright in this temple of love. #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon, Starts 3rd July, Mon-Fri at 8pm, Only on STAR PLUS! A post shared by STAR PLUS (@starplus) on Jun 12, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

The makers and the channel had revealed two promos - Rabba Ve music video and the Khandar promo. Both videos featured Barun Sobti, and Shivani Tomar's look was kept secret. Recently, Barun and Shivani also shot for a photoshoot together.

Barun's intense look and anti-hero look were evident from the promos and the photoshoot.

Regarding her look and character on the show, Shivani was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "The look blends perfectly well with my character. She's quite a simple girl, and her outfits and makeup too are simple."

She added, "I love the look that I have for the show, and I'm sure that my character will resonate with the audience."

"It is very different from any look that we have seen on TV. My character will be seen wearing a saree even before marriage. A lot of detailing has gone into getting the right look for my character, Chandni," the actress concluded.

Although Barun's looks and the videos were praised by the audiences, they were upset with Barun's lead pair (Shivani). As they wanted Sanaya Irani opposite Barun!

Well, the new promo too, looks interesting! Let's wait and watch for the show to be aired to know whether the makers and the actors live up to the audiences' expectations!