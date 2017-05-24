 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon: Fans Want Barun Sobti & Sanaya Irani; Is Gul Khan Upset With SaRun Fans?

Ever since Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon season 3 has been announced, the fans wanted their favourite jodi Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani back. When the makers roped in Shivani Tomar opposite Barun Sobti, the fans were extremely upset.

Barun and Sanaya have huge fan base. After they got to know that Sanaya was not part of the third instalment, a few of them started boycotting the show. They started online drive, #nosanaynoipkknd. They even started hurling abuse on the makers on the social media. Gul Khan also responded to a few fans negative comments. Is Gul Khan upset with SaRun (Sanaya+Barun) fans? Read on....

According to a video 'TV Stage', Gul Khan replied to one of Barun and Sanaya's fan message, "@sunshine_ Irani if u have any guts come on my set and say it to my face ! Don't hide behind some childish sunshine name ! Let's see what you will want to hope when u say that to me on my face ! Come on! Bring it on ! Let's see how much u actually care! Just empty words or you have the balls to come out and say it to me! Losers ! Giving dhamki's behind false id's!"

According to the video, Sanaya clarified on her Live chat that she did not get any offer for IPKKND 3. She also said that she doesn't have any fake account in social media, and is very busy with her work.

Ritusanayakideewani: Whatever is happening i just dont care.. @gulenaghmakhan how dare you to write Irani name behind that id do you really think Sanaya will make fake id only to bash you. Common man itni grudges without thinking twice that she has worked with you n you know her really well (i hope so) but aisa lagta nhi."

"GO TO HELL. YOU ARE ACCUSING HER THAT SHE MADE FAKE ID'S BUT ISN'T IT YOU WHO IS MAKING FAKE ID AND BASHING URSELF. AND ALL SARUN FANS PLZZZ STOP USING SANAYA NAME. WE WANT SANAYA N BLA BLA. YOU CANT DO ANYTHING. BETTER IS NOT TO USE SANAYA NAME, ITS ONLY DEFAMING HER."