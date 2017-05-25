 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon: Fans Want Barun Sobti & Sanaya Irani; Is Gul Khan Upset With SaRun Fans?

Ever since Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 has been announced, the fans wanted their favourite jodi Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani back. When the makers roped in Shivani Tomar opposite Barun Sobti, the fans were extremely upset.

Barun and Sanaya have huge fan base. After they got to know that Sanaya was not part of the third instalment, a few of them started boycotting the show. They started online drive, #nosanaynoipkknd. They even started hurling abuse on the makers on the social media. Gul Khan also responded to a few fans negative comments. Is Gul Khan upset with SaRun (Sanaya+Barun) fans? Read on....

Comments On YouTube For IPKKND 3 Song Fathima Farzana Farzana: Not getting single bit of exciting ...without sanaya show will be flop.

Ninishta Bucktawutsing: #nosanayanoipkknd!!! Why can't gul understand this???😭😭😭😭 (Image Source: Instagram) Pavithra & Andal Pavithra Pari: ds rabbave only for sarun ,,,,,u gul idiot dont use our b loved rabbave to others.

Andal Afraz: we want sanaya irani with barun sobti instead of that chorail shivanki.......#nosanayanolpkknd. (Image Source: Instagram) Comments On Gul Khan’s Post Urvashi Dagara: You think you will rock this show just using barun's fame ?? We are fan of ipk. We love barun and sanaya equally. No one can replace this jodi from bottom of our heart.. Don't you know this show was internationally famous just n just cz of Sarun not only barun.. If you don't want snaya back then go ahead and wish you super duper flop.. 👎👎👎. (Image Source: Instagram) Fans’ Comments Khushi Kumara Guptha: Owsome 😘😘😘but sanaya no ipkknd nooo

Hend_mah: No Sarun no ipkknd Teamsarunleb "Anyway you've proved that Arshi and Sarun fans are right 👍👍 because even yourself you can't be fame or you can't move on from IPKKND and you can't handle SARUN success and what ever ......... @gulenaghmakhan you can't create the emotions and chemistry that SARUN created its a feeling between 2 persons , actors @starplus @hotstar #nosanayanoipkknd #nosarunnoipkknd3." Ritusanayakideewani "Whatever is happening i just dont care.. @gulenaghmakhan how dare you to write Irani name behind that id do you really think Sanaya will make fake id only to bash you. Common man itni grudges without thinking twice that she has worked with you n you know her really well (i hope so) but aisa lagta nhi." Ritusanayakideewani Further Writes... "GO TO HELL. YOU ARE ACCUSING HER THAT SHE MADE FAKE ID'S BUT ISN'T IT YOU WHO IS MAKING FAKE ID AND BASHING URSELF. AND ALL SARUN FANS PLZZZ STOP USING SANAYA NAME. WE WANT SANAYA N BLA BLA. YOU CANT DO ANYTHING. BETTER IS NOT TO USE SANAYA NAME, ITS ONLY DEFAMING HER." Gul Khan Writes... "@teamsarunleb are you high on something ! Look at what you are saying ! Sarun doesn't belong to you ! You did not create it! I've created it! You sound like you created something and we have stolen it! It's soo bizzare this whole logic ! Even if I can't create anything like Sarun! I will still be happy about it! I will do IPKKND as an when and with whoever I please! You can live in your bizzare land!!!!! #ipkkndwithnosarun." Our Poll Question We had also created a poll in which we asked if the fans thought Barun and Shivani can create the same magic in IPKKND 3? Poll Result While 82% of them said that they can't imagine IPKKND without Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani, 18% of them thought of giving chance to the new pair Barun and Shivani.

A few fans wanted Sanaya and Barun back and asked the makers politely, while a few others hurled abuses on makers of the show.

Gul Khan had even said that they didn't consider Sanaya for the show. On the other hand, Sanaya had also clarified that she was not approached for the show.

Even Barun had said that he would miss Sanaya on the sets. He said, "Sanaya and I are really good friends. As a co-star and for the kind of talented actor she is, I will definitely miss her on the show since our chemistry was highly appreciated."

While he said that they continue to be good friends after the show and meet often! He hopes to recreate the magic with Shivani, as she is a promising actress.

Meanwhile Sanaya is busy with Nach Baliye 8. She is also doing another show, Kavya Ki Prathana, with Namik Paul. Unfortunately, the show is delayed due to unknown reason!

We know that fans will definitely miss the beautiful pari. But we request the crazy fans of Barun and Sanaya to have some patience and give chance to new pair rather hurling abuse on the makers and try to enjoy the new show! Who knows this show might also be a blockbuster! What say guys?