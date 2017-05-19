 »   »   » MUST WATCH! Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Teaser Out; Barun Sobti Is BACK & Looks Smoking HOT!

The wait is over! The handsome hunk of television industry Barun Sobti is back with a bang. And this time in a new look and new show!

We had earlier reported about Gul Khan's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 in which Barun will be seen as Advay Singh Raizada. The teaser is finally out, and we must say, Barun is looking smoking HOT in the teaser. Read on to know more about the show & watch the teaser....

IPKKND Teaser In the video, Barun is seen walking with his guitar. Although nothing much has been revealed about the show, with the teaser it looks like Barun is associated with music! Barun Sobti In IPKKND Going by his looks, we assume that Barun might be seen playing a tough guy (who hates love or has a bitter past) on the show! Barun Has Started Shooting Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 team have already begun shooting. Apparently, Barun has started shooting in Mumbai, while the female lead of the show Shivani Tomar has started shooting her scenes in Kerala. Barun Is Shooting In Mumbai! Shivani is shooting a flash back scene in Kerala. It is also said that in Mumbai, a huge setup has been erected - It has a haveli type setup. The backdrop of the show suggests that the show is based on two passionate lovers. Barun's First Look From IPKKND Apparently, the main shoot began on Wednesday (May 17) and the lead actor joined the shoot the next day (May 18). Barun was previously seen in the first season of IPKKND with Sanaya Irani which was a huge hit. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Later, the show was also aired as a web series on Hotstar with a few episodes and audiences love the show. But, the fans are upset as they cannot see their favourite Sanaya and Barun together. Will Audiences Accept Shivani Tomar? It has to be recalled that Shivani was seen in Ekta's show Kasam. People didn't accept Sharad Malhotra and Shivani's chemistry, as they had already accepted Sharad and Kartika Senger as their favourite couple! We just hope that doesn't repeat in this show and the new jodi also create the same magic.

Barun had recently said, "There is a lot in store for the audience with regard to my character in the show. It is important to have a hint of surprise, and so I have been asked to keep my look guarded till we make an official announcement."

We had recently reported that Ritu Shivpuri and Juhi Aslam were approached for the show.

There are also reports that Randeep Malik will be seen playing Barun's brother, while Ketki Kadam will be seen as sister to Shivani's character. The show will also have Sameer Dharmadhikari and Mitali Nag playing the pivotal roles.

Sanaya Irani, who was part of the first season, had also wished Barun for his new show. She had said, "Now that Barun is back on TV, I'm really excited for him. Barun is a crazy person and I wish him all the craziness and good luck for the third season."

According to reports, the official promo of IPKKND will be aired during the telecast of Star Parivaar Awards 2017 on May 28.