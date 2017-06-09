 »   »   » Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 To Replace Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil; On Air Date Revealed!

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 is already creating a lot of noise before its telecast. The show that features Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar has become the topic of discussion among the fans regarding the lead pair.

As we revealed, fans are demanding/requesting the channel and the makers of the show to take Sanaya Irani, else they would boycott the show. Read on....

IPKKND 3 Telecast Date Revealed Unaffected by the fans' negative comments, the channel and the makers of IPKKND have now revealed the on-air date of the show. IPKKND To Replace PMHMD According to the latest update, the show will be replacing Drashti Dhami and Arjun Bijlani's show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. PDMHMD Earlier, it was said that PDMHMD might not shut down. There were speculations that Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 might take PDMHMD timeslot, and the latter may be shifted to some other timeslot. IPKKND To Go On Air From July But now it is confirmed that PDMHMD will go off air as the ratings of the show didn't meet the expected ratings! IPKKND will finally go on air from July 3. (Image source: Facebook) Barun Sobti-Shivani Tomar Meanwhile, Barun Sobti is seen giving interviews and promoting his show. In a recent interview, he was seen praising Shivani Tomar's talent. (Image source: Facebook) Barun Is Glad To Be Working With Shivani! He was quote by the IANS as saying, "I personally saw Shivani's audition, and it feels like the character was made for her. She's a very sweet girl and looks extremely promising. Very glad to be working with her." ASR-Chandini Love Story Coming back to Barun and Shivani's characters... Barun will be seen playing an anti-hero (Advay Singh Raizada-ASR), while Shivan will be seen as Chandini, ASR's love interest. ASR Is Confused Character Apparently, in the show, ASR will be seen confused all the time, especially regarding his food. He would have suffered a trauma in the past. (Image Source: Instagram) ASR’s Troubled Past Because of his troubled past, he gets nightmare. He is guilty that people who were responsible for his parents' death are still alive, and are living a happy life!

The actors of IPKKND have already started shooting. Although Barun and IPKKND fans loved the promo/music videos which were released recently, they were not happy with Barun and Shivani's pairing.

Barun had also said in a few interviews that the fans should move on. Both Shivani and Barun hope the fans love their chemistry (just like they loved Barun and Sanaya's pairing).

Apparently, the show will have Randeep Malik, who will be seen playing Barun's brother, while Ketki Kadam will be seen as the sister to Shivani's character. Sameer Dharmadhikari and Mitali Nag will also be seen playing the pivotal roles.

Ritu Shivpuri, who was last seen in 24: Season 2, has also been roped in to play the female lead's mother. On the sets pictures were recently revealed in which Ritu was seen shooting with Shivani. It is also said that Juhi Aslam has been approached for the show.

Are you excited about the new show? Hit the comment box to share your views...