 »   »   » Jana Na Dil Se Door: Delayed Entry & Sudden Exit! Shashank Vyas’ Role To End!

Although Star Plus' popular show Jana Na Dil Se Door has not found its place on TRP chart, it has managed to grab audiences' attention. With the shocking twists and turns, the makers have always kept the viewers hooked to the show.

After Smita Bansal and many other actors exit, now we hear that Shashank Vyas, who plays a pivotal role (Ravish), will also be exiting the show. Read on...

Shashank Vyas' Delayed Entry & Sudden Exit On The Show The journey of Shashank Vyas has been cut short abruptly. Apparently, the makers have decided overnight to wind up his track! It is also said that Shashank Vyas' entry was also delayed by eight months! Shashank To Exit Soon! A source associated with the show was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Shashank will exit the show by the end of this month. It has not been smooth sailing for him ever since he joined the project." Shashank Wanted To Quit The Show! "His apprehensions about his role didn't go down well with the makers. At one point, Shashank wanted to quit, but the differences were resolved and he decided to continue. However, he recently expressed his displeasure over his track once again, which may have infuriated the makers further." The Producer Deny Rift With Shashank The producer of the show, Yash Patnaik also dismissed the rift with Shashank. He said, "The closure of Ravish's track was discussed at length three weeks in advance." Shashank Was Informed About His Track Ending! "Shashank was informed about the same two weeks ago. So, how can it be overnight? There has never been any conflict or disagreement between us." Why Is Shashank Character Ending? "Shashank is a talented and thinking actor. All his queries have been addressed. His track is ending because we have exhausted every possible angle." Shashank Accepts The Makers' Decision Shashank too said that he was informed about his exit. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I got this news a week back and it was a mutual decision. I believe such decisions are for the betterment of shows. I have accepted the decision as the track demands it." Shashank Has No Clue About How His Role Will End! "Life is full of surprises and everything has its end, whether it's good or bad. There must be some exciting things waiting for me in the coming time. I can't comment right now about how my character is going to end as I have no clue about it." Shashank's Experience With Beyond Dreams... About his experience on the show, Shashank said, "It was a fantastic journey with Beyond Dreams and my co stars. I have been associated with the show from last few months and it's been a fun atmosphere here." Shashank's Future Plans After his exit, Shashank will be flying to Indonesia next month for an event. After the event, he wants to travel and spend time with himself.

Shashank Vyas' character Ravish was loved by all. His looks on the show was appreciate. There was a time, when the show's fans even wanted Vividha and Ravish to stay together. They even nicknamed the couple as 'RaVidha'.

With Shashank's sudden exit, we will surely miss him on the show.

Currently, on the show, Vividha and Kangana are fighting for Madhav's custody. Kangana would have tricked Ravish and married him to get Madhav's custody. On learning Kangana's trick, Ravish starts supporting Vividha. He wants Vividha to get Madhav's custody as Kangana is not trust worthy.

Atharv tries to make Vividha understand that Kangana is Madhav's mother. He and the family members want Kangana and Vividha to talk to each other and solve the matter among themselves. But, Vividha is adamant on her stand and doesn't want to send Madhav to Kangana.

Also Read: Jana Na Dil Se Door SPOILER ALERT: Oh No! Kailash Returns, But In A Mentally Unstable State!

Madhav's custody case is not solved, another problem in the form of Kailash disturbs the family. As we revealed earlier, Kailash will enter the house in a bad condition. He would have lost his mental stability.