 »   »   » Jana Na Dil Se Door SPOILER ALERT: Here’s How Ravish Aka Shashank Vyas’ Role Will End On The Show!

The makers of Star Plus' popular show Jana Na Dil Se Door had kept the viewers engaged with the latest twists. The re-entry of Kailash had created a curiosity among the audiences as the person, who is the main villain of the show, is shown mentally unstable.

Although, Atharv and Ravish are trying to reveal that Kailash is not how he looks, Vividha is not ready to listen. She believes her father is ill and it is her duty to take care of him than to send him to the mental asylum! Read on...

Shashank Vyas Quits JNDSD We had recently reported that the show will go off air, by this month end (June 30). We had also reported that the important role on the show, Shashank Vyas will exit from the show. Shashank Vyas Shashank Vyas, who plays the role of Ravish, will be loved by the audiences. His looks were loved by the viewers. It was recently, when he got married to Kangana betraying Guddi, that they hated his role. Now, his role is seen supporting Atharv and is back to normal. Ravish's Role To End But, it's too late as the makers have already decided his exit. We had recently asked our viewers whether they would miss Shashank Vyas on the show. Poll Results 32% of them believed that the character was not justified and Shashank quitting the show was apt. But most of them, (68%) voted that they will miss him on the show! Now, it doesn't matter as the show is coming to an end! On The Sets Picture – Sara & Shivani One of the fan clubs shared Sara's Snapchat video. The video shows, Vividha in a black sari, while Ravish's wife Kangana is in a white sari. They are seen preparing for Ravish's final rites. Priyanka Kandwal Priyanka Kandwal, who plays the role of Guddi, shared this picture and wrote, "No matter what color you wear, leave the red ❤️behind ! #love #spreadlove #happiness #instagram#whitedress #white pic courtesy @ssarakhan 😘."

Story So Far...

Vividha thinks Ravish was hurting her father, Kailash. Atharv tries to make her understand, but in vain! Vividha is not aware that Kailash is faking his mental illness.

Ravish is suspicious about Kailash's behaviour and is upset that Vividha, whom he had supported from the beginning, is not trusting him! He tells Kangana that he will not let Kailash harm his family members.

Uma too, thinks Kailash is acting and confronts him. She recalls his tortures and tells him that no one knows him than her! But Kailash starts off his drama. Uma tries to test Kailash, but Vividha rescues him.

Ravish and Kangana plan to expose Kailash. Kangana lies to Vividha that Madhav's Principal wants to meet his parents, and makes her leave the house along with Atharv. Other family members go to the 'satsang'.

Ravish gets a few men to the house who inject a drug into Kailash. Because of the drug, Kailash starts telling the truth!