 »   »   » Jana Na Dil Se Door SPOILER ALERT: Oh No! Kailash Returns, But In A Mentally Unstable State!

Jana Na Dil Se Door makers are keeping the audiences engaged to the show with unexpected twists and turns on the show.

We recently saw, how Ravish (Shashank Vyas), who was engaged to Guddi, got married to Kangana. This broke Guddi's heart and shocked the family members. Another shocking twist will happen on the show when Vividha's father Kailash returns and that too in a mentally unstable condition!

Kangana Tries To Get Closer To Ravish In the upcoming episode, Kangana tries to get closer to Ravish, but he ignores her. Ravish tells Vividha that he doesn't want to talk to Kangana. Ankit To Kill Kangana? Meanwhile Ankit meets a friend and gets a loaded gun. He is upset that Kangana has ruined his sister Guddi's life. Ankit takes the gun and tells his friend that he will not leave Kangana! Atharv With Khushi On the other hand, Vividha will be seen spending some time with Madhav, while Atharv manages Khushi. Madhav also tries to cheer his mother Vividha by showering love to her! Kailash Is Back! In the promo, Kailash will be seen telling Atharv that he is Raja. Kailash says that he is the King and the others are his followers! Atharv is annoyed and shouts at Kailash Kashyap to stop the non-sense. Kailash Is Mentally Unstable! Kailash enters the house in a really bad condition. His face is seen completely tanned. He calls himself a king. He stands on a table and orders everyone at the house for food and other things! Vividha Concerned For Kailash Vividha is concerned seeing her father's condition. Meanwhile, Ravish makes arrangements to send Kailash to the rehab! Is Kailash Acting? It has to be recalled that Vividha and others felt that Kailash had kidnapped her daughter. Earlier, when Kangana entered the scene, she had contacted a person whose name started with ‘K'. Kailash has always troubled Vividha and Atharv! What is his intention behind entering the house now? Kailash Is Kailash merely acting or is this his plan to trap Atharv and Vividha? Or has Kailash really lost his mental stability?

Story So Far...



In previous episode we saw, how Ravish betrays Guddi and marries Kangana. Apparently, this would be Kangana's plan to gain Ravish's sympathy. When Kangana gets to know that Madhav's custody case is not favourable to her, and Ravish is worried for her, she plots a plan to get Madhav.

She plans a suicide drama. As per her plan, Ravish follows her and saves Kangana. The doctor tells Ravish that Kangana needs good care, and this is when Ravish marries Kangana.

But, later Ravish gets to know about Kangana's trick. She reveals the truth to Ravish as he was experiencing the family's hatred because of her. Ravish is again fooled by Kangana and decides to tell truth to Vividha, but Kangana stops him.

When Ravish tries to distance himself from Kangana, she requests him not to, as their case might fall weak and they might lose Madhav!

After Ravish and Kangana's marriage, the family members will get another shock in the form of Kailash. According to the latest spoiler, Kailash will be back, shocking Atharv.

