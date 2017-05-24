 »   »   » Jana Na Dil Se Door SPOILER ALERT: Oh No! Kailash Is Back, But In Mentally Unstable State!

Jana Na Dil Se Door makers are keeping the audiences engaged to the show with unexpected twists and turns on the show.

We recently saw, Ravish (Shashank Vyas), who was engaged to Guddi, got married to Kangana. This broke Guddi's heart and shocked the family members. Another shocking twist on the show is Vividha's father Kailash will be back and that too in a mentally unstable condition!

In previous episode we saw, how Ravish betrays Guddi and marries Kangana. Apparently, this would be Kangana's plan to gain Ravish's sympathy. When Kangana gets to know that Madhav's custody case is not on her side, and Ravish is worried for her, she plans a plot to get Madhav.

She plans a suicide drama. As per her plan, Ravish follows her and saves Kangana. The doctor tells Ravish that Kangana needs good care, and this is when Ravish marries Kangana.

But, later Ravish gets to know about Kangana's trick. She reveals the truth to Ravish as he was getting family's hatred because of her. Ravish is again fooled by Kangana and decides to tell truth to Vividha, but Kangana stops him.

When Ravish tries to distance from Kangana, she requests him not to, as their case might fall weak and they might lose Madhav!

After Ravish and Kangana's marriage, the family members will get another shock in the form of Kailash. According to the latest spoiler, Kailash will be back, shocking Atharv.

In the promo, Kailash will be seen telling Atharv that he is Raja. Kailash says that he is the King and others are his followers! Atharv is annoyed and shouts Kailash Kashyap to stop the non-sense.

Kailash enters the house in a really bad condition. His face is completely tanned. He calls himself a king. He stands on a table and orders everyone at the house for food and other things! Vividha is concerned seeing her father's condition.

Meanwhile, Ravish makes arrangement to send Kailash to the rehab!

It has to be recalled that Vividha and others felt Kailash had kidnapped her daughter. Earlier, when Kangana entered the scene, she contacted a person whose name started with 'K'. Kailash has always troubled Vividha and Atharv! What is his intention behind entering the house now?

Is Kailash acting and this is his another plan to trap Atharv and Vividha? Or is Kailash really lost his mental stability?

