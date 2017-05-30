 »   »   » Jana Na Dil Se Door: Find Out What Went Wrong With The Show & Which New Show Will Replace It?

Recently, there were reports of Star Plus' popular show Jana Na Dil Se Door would go off air. But, the rumours were refuted by the makers of the show. Apparently, the show got extension.

Now, again there are reports of the show going off air. According to the latest reports, the show will go off air on June 30. The cast will be finishing the shooting by June 25. Read on to know what went wrong with the show...

1. Atharv & Vividha’s Love Track Was Lost Atharv and Vividha's love story was the main highlight of the show. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry was what that attracted the viewers to the show. Of late, the show lost the track by introducing mystery or horror angle to the show! 2. Ravish’s Entry A few months ago, Shashank Vyas entered the show. He was paired opposite Shivani Surve. Fans had already accepted Vividha and Atharv's pairing and didn't like Ravish's entry. But, eventually, a few of them started liking Shashank - his looks and role were loved. Also, they even wanted Vividha to accept Ravish! 3. Atharv Was Back On The Show But, makers had some other plans. Atharv re-entered Vividha's life, but he had lost his mental stability. After getting to know about Vividha's love for Atharv, Ravish tried to get them together - which was quite predictable plot. 4. Dadaji & Suman’s Role Turned Negative Ravish's Dadaji and Suman's roles turned negative. They added mystery angle to the show. Dadaji tried to kill Atharv, and was arrested. After Dadaji, Suman too, exit the show as she was killed by Sujatha. 5. Leaps On The Show & Guddi’s Re-entry There was a drop in the ratings and the makers thought the leap would change the fate of the show. But, it happened otherwise! Post leap, Guddi, who was dead (before leap), was shown alive with a new face! There were two leaps on the show - one in which Suman turned negative; and second, in which Atharv and Vividha got married. 6. New Entry Sara Khan entered the show as Kangana. The makers promised an interesting plot with her entry. But, this too, didn't gain much attention from audiences. 7. Vividha & Atharv’s Kids Initially, Madhav was shown as Vividha and Atharv's son. With Kangana's entry, Madhav was later shown as Kangana's son, while ViTharv's daughter was kidnapped by none other than Kailash. 8. Kailash Vividha and Atharv's father, Kailash was the main villain in the show. He was shown on and off on the show. But, the viewers couldn't connect to this angle. He is now shown as mentally unstable! 9. The Mystery Angle Ruined The Show! Kangana was in touch with Kailash, who has been trying to ruin Atharv and Vividha's lives. Now, he is shown as mentally unstable. We must say, the twists on the show have confused us! Atharv and Vividha's love track could have saved the show! This Show Will Replace JNDSD Apparently, the upcoming show, Chakravyuh, which is produced by Sanjot Kaur under the banner Rolling Pictures, will be replacing Jaana Na Dil Se Door.

Vikram Singh Chauhan, who plays the role of Atharv said that he has heard about the off air news but adds that nothing has been officially informed to them.

Recently, Shashank Vyas, who played the role of Ravish, announced about his exit from the show. People loved Shashank's looks and his role. But off late, his role turned unpredictable.

It was even said that Shashank wasn't happy with the role and wanted to quit the show. But, Shashank clarified that he was aware of his track's end.

Currently, on the show, Vividha's father Kailash is back in the house. As we revealed earlier, Kailash will be seen mentally unstable, while Ravish, Atharv and other family member insist for medical care (send him to the rehab) for him.

But, Vividha chooses to take care of her father herself. Atharv feels that this is Kailash's plan to separate the couple again.

It has to be seen, whether Kailash is really unwell, or acting to separate Vividha and Atharv.