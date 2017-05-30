 »   »   » Jennifer Winget Celebrates Her Birthday; Gifts Herself A Car;Beyhadh Actors Wish Her In Sweetest Way

Jennifer Winget is celebrating her birthday today (May 30). The actress, who has impressed the audiences with her amazing performances in the shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye and now in Beyhadh, believes that age is just a number and she is not sacred of turning old.

Apparently, the actress has gifted herself a car. Jennifer will be celebrating her birthday with her Beyhadh friends. Have a look on how the actors wished the actress on her special day...

Kavita Kavita shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday my angels...😇😇🎂🎂🍾🍾🍻🍻💖💖💃💃😍😍 May God bless u today n always.......muuuaaahhhhh." Rajesh Khattar "#happybirthday #mayababy .. & now i will have to bring the cake 😀😅." Piyush Sahdev "May your birthday bring you a lot of happiness as you give to everyone. Happy Birthday @jenniferwinget1 🤗😇🌔💐 have a wonderful day 😊😊" Rakshit Wahi "There are so many important things that I've learnt from you, we are a great pair because we always look gorgeous in our photos! May this birthday be filled with lots of happy hours and also your life with many happy birthdays, that are yet to come. Happy birthday.! @jenniferwinget1 #happybirthdayjenniferwinget #jenniferwinget #rakshitwahi #beyhadh #gratitude #love #word." Sikander Singh "It's your birthday today! You know what that means? It's time to blow the candles and cut the cake. But don't forget to think of all the wishes you want to make! Enjoy your day! #jenniferwinget #happy_wala_b'day #godblessu_jenni_mam #lodsoflove #respect #b'day_selfie🤘😉😜." Manashi Kumar Manashi shared this picture and wrote, "She is never getting older #jenniferwinget1 #happybirthday #preciousmoments." Kushal Tandon "@jenniferwinget1 Wel well it's ur bday , so first lemme ask universe too always bless u , always keeping shinning and rising ✨may u get ur French man soon so that when I visit Europe with my girl you be our local guide 🙃" Kushal Tandon Further Wrote... ""Wel I can rite a chapter on you ... but u know what the chapter will be about . so let that be a secret .... Thanku for being a wonderful costar /dost /enemy .. and Thanku for coping up with my outlandish behaviour at times and vice versa;-) ur a sweetheart, you beauty with brains ....✨🙃😇🤘"

Jennifer says growing up can be fun. She was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Being part of a huge family, my television family included, there's always someone older than you who is living life by example."

"It's no secret that growing up (not just growing old) can be fun and age shouldn't ever have to matter if you've kept the zest to the pursuit of your dreams still intact. When you're in the right place, with the right people and energy around, it a cruise that keeps you from going down that route."

Jennifer reminisced about her good old days on how she was celebrating her birthday with her family and friends. She said, "My best birthday memories are of my dad decorating my room before I would wake up and me wanting to change my birth date as it would fall during the summer holidays."

"I always wanted to spend it with school friends and this was almost never possible because of the holidays."

She further added, "Over the years, I've always had the best times at some of the craziest parties with my family and closest friends. This year, however, it's going to be a working birthday with my Beyhadh (TV show) family."

We wish the diva of television industry, a very happy birthday.