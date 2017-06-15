 »   »   » Jennifer Winget & Mouni Roy Cross 3M Followers On Instagram; Who’s Next?

Being active on social media is an important task these days for the actors. This helps to boost popularity of the actors and also their shows.

We had recently reported that Divyanka Tripathi has become the first television celebrity to cross 4 Million followers on Instagram. The actress rules the millionaire club at the top spot with 4.6 Million followers. Now, Mouni Roy and Jennifer Winget have now joined this millionaire club on Instagram. Read on...

Jennifer & Mouni The actresses have crossed three million followers on Instagram. Jennifer took to social media to thank her followers. Check out some of the pictures of the gorgeous divas and read on to know who is next in the list... Jennifer Is Back With A Bang Jennifer returned after a long time to the small screen with the show Beyhadh. For the first time, she is seen in a negative role and the audiences are loving it! Sikander Congratulates Jennifer The assistant director of the show Beyhadh, Sikander Singh congratulated the actress by sharing the snapshot of her Instagram page. He wrote, "3.Million crossed...@jenniferwinget1 #congratulations #beyhadh #instagram#jenniferwinget #jenniholics #3_million." Jennifer Winget Thanks Fans Jennifer Winget shared a picture and wrote, ".....n counting! So much love, almost got me doing a cartwheel! Thank you😘." Mouni Crosses 3M Followers On Instagram Mouni Roy has also touched 3 Million followers on Instagram. The actress is currently seen on Naagin. Mouni Roy There are also reports that Mouni might also star in a Bollywood film. It has to be recalled that the actress debuted in Bollywood with an item song ‘Kariye nachna aaonda nahi' in the film Tum Bin 2. Divyanka Was The First TV Actress To Cross 4M Followers Divyanka, who was the first television actress to cross 4 Million followers, had thanked her fans on the social media. She is super active on social media and currently seen on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Nach Baliye 8. Who’s Next? Krystle D'Souza currently has 2.4 Million followers on social media. We are sure, she will be the next television actress to join the list.

Jennifer, Mouni, Divyanka and Krystle are active on social media and the number of fans following them is the evidence for their popularity.

Apart from the above mentioned actresses, Sanaya Irani, Dipika Kakar and Sriti Jha are a few other television actresses who are popular among the audiences. While Sanaya has 930K followers, Sriti and Dipika have 708K and 245K followers on Instagram.

Apart from being active on small screens, it has become important for the actors to be active on social media. Because, it contributes to the success of their shows or getting votes.

For example, if the actors are on the reality shows (Nach Baliye or Bigg Boss), the audiences' votes plays an important role for the celebrity's victory. The more active the actors are on social media, the more followers, and hence they get more votes!