 »   »   » Kamya Punjabi Gives Back To The Hacker Who Deleted Her Backless Picture!

Many Bollywood and Television celebrities are taking to the social media to support Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film Lipstick Under My Burkha. Shakti actress Kamya Punjabi too, joined the 'Lipstick Rebellion'.

Kamya shared a topless picture showing off her back and holding a lipstick. The caption read, "They Said that don't be that woman ...The that other woman..the divorced woman .. the single mother woman .. But I am that woman .."

"Every time I put in my lipstick on, I smile. because I am being true to myself . Whether the world agrees or not I have made my own don't.. Don't you."

Shockingly, a day later, the photo was deleted. Kamya claimed that her account was hacked. She took to Twitter, "I did not take off a bare piece of clothing off my back. I bared the innermost corners of my soul...!!! #iknowUknowmypassword 😊#instagram."

Her post read, "Posted a certain backless pic of mine, promoting a film about brave cinema. And left for shoot."

"Open app. Picture has been removed.News articles claiming my unsure mind led to impulsive upload of nudity and hence took it off. Hahah."

"Still laughing my guts off. Never posted something I never believed in. Never took off something I once posted. Wore my heart, and scares on my sleeves with pride  Happy hacking! happy hating! ."

The actress was quoted by BT as saying, "I don't understand the motive behind deleting one particular post. Is it jealousy or insecurity? I don't know. Mere photo se, caption se, kis cheez se dar gaye, I don't know. No one can dominate me. In fact, jitna rokoge, utna main aage badhungi."

Kamya has always been surrounded by controversies and she knows how to deal with them! Recently, she was linked to Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gujjar. But, she clarified that 'they are great friends'.