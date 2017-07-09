 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Faints On TKSS Sets; Hospitalised Again; SRK-Anushka Leave The Show Without Shooting!

A few weeks ago, Kapil Sharma was hospitalised as he complained of uneasiness. It was a blood pressure related problem. But again, the actor has fainted on the set of his show.

According to report, The Kapil Sharma Show team was to shoot an episode with Jab Harry Met Sejal's director Imtiaz Ali, Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. But Kapil fainted backstage before the shooting was to start. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

A source from the sets of the shoot was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "SRK was ready to commence shoot. However, he had to leave without shooting as Kapil fainted and was in no condition to shoot the episode."

The source added, "Kapil complained of feeling uneasy while reading the script with his co-actors and left for a check-up. He has been hospitalised again. We will be rescheduling the shoot sometime next week."

According to reports, Kapil is under a lot of stress because of the show and doing everything possible to get the show back on the top of TRP chart. Apparently, this stress has taken a toll on him.

Kiku Sharda was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Yes, Shah Rukh Khan was shooting in the Film City vicinity for some promo shoot last night. By the time he came on the sets, Kapil had already left for a checkup."

He further added, "He was feeling uneasy and the doctors advised him to get admitted. Kapil is still in the hospital and his family is with him. Now our regular shooting is on 11th and 13th July, but I don't know which film's star cast will be visiting our sets."

Well, we hope the actor gets well soon!