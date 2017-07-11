 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Clarifies That He DID NOT Ditch Shooting Of Shahrukh Khan’s TKSS Episode For Firangi!

Kapil Sharma has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons, ever since his ugly mid-air spat with Sunil Grover! Kapil had remained silent since a long time and hadn't reacted to any rumours or reports that said Kapil was wrong.

Many things were written about him like Kapil's success has gone over his head, he had lashed out at his team for leaving him and having food (on flight), and recent one which said, Kapil cancelled The Kapil Sharma Show shooting (which was to be shot with Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Shetty) for his film Firangi. Read on...

Kapil Live Facebook Chat With Fans To clarify all these rumours, the comedian-actor came on a live chat on Facebook. He wanted to clarify the doubts of his fans by interacting with them directly. Kapil Wrote… "Coming live after the wrap up of "Firangi" on 10th july.. u can ask me whatever u want to ask.. want to connect directly with my fans thru this medium. Don't want any mediator.. love u all ." Fans Concerned About Kapil During the chat, many of his fans asked about his health. They were even concerned for him and his show, and wished him success. Fans Asked About Sunil’s Return To TKSS When a fan asked about Sunil Grover and his return, Kapil replied, "Sunil is my friend and whenever I feel like, I meet him. Let's see...." ‘Kapil Couldn’t Handle Success’! It has to be recalled that post Kapil and Sunil mid-air feud, there were reports that Kapil couldn't handle success. A fan asked Kapil regarding the same. Kapil Said He Shall Explain When He Gets Time! Kapil replied, "It is nothing like that! All these things happen in everybody's life. No one (media) has original information. I shall explain whenever I get time!" Kapil Ditched Shooting SRK’s TKSS Episode For Firangi! It has to be recalled that Kapil was admitted to the hospital recently as his health was upset. Because of this, he missed shooting with Jab Harry Met Sejal's cast Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Kapil Clarifies That He DID NOT Ditch Shooting Of SRK’s TKSS Episode For Firangi! There were also reports that because of Firangi shooting, Kapil didn't shoot The Kapil Sharma Show with Shahrukh Khan! When a fan asked Kapil about this controversy, Kapil said he was unaware of any such news! Kapil Further Said…. He clarified that both Firangi and The Kapil Sharma Show is his film and show! So, if he misses any of them it is his loss. Moreover, he will be at a greater loss if he misses SRK's shooting. It Will Be Kapil’s Loss If He Doesn’t Shoot For TKSS Kapil also added that he has invested money in Firangi, while he gets his income from The Kapil Sharma Show, so the show is more important for him! Kapil Upset With Rumours/Wrong Reports Kapil was visibly upset that there are too many news that portray him in bad light. He added that there are many small channels on digital media, that are not authorised and for getting ‘likes' they say anything! Kapil Says He Doesn’t Care! He added, "Like how they wrote about my controversy. For example, how I lashed out at the team because they left me and had food. Anyway, I don't react to such stories now! May be since I don't react, they publish such stories. I don't care!"

Kapil concluded by saying that his shoot is going on, and since he promised, he came for a LIVE chat with his fans. He hopes to meet his fans. He hopes to meet his fans with his friends (TKSS team may be)!

He added, "Thank for your love and will need your blessings and support. We will try to make you laugh as you expect. I too get emotional at times and you might have noticed it on my face. I too miss (Sunil and others?)."