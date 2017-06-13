 »   »   » Kapil Sharma’s Loss Is Krushna Abhishek’s Gain! Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar & Others To Join Krushna!

Everyone is aware of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fight and its effect! We had also recently reported about the buzz that is doing the rounds regarding Sunil Grover's new show.

Sony TV is also set to telecast a two-hour special episode (Super Night With Tubelight) in which Salman Khan will be seen promoting his upcoming film Tubelight. The special episode will have Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sunil Grover! Read on to know what the channel is planning and you will be shocked!

Ali, Sunil, Preeti To Join Krushna According to the latest reports, the bunch of actors - Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover and Sugandha Mishra, the creative director Preeti Simoes, her sister Neeti Simoes, who quit The Kapil Sharma Show, might join hands with Krushna Abhishek for a new show. Krushna & Others In Sony TV’s New Show Apparently, this new show will be aired on Sony TV! According to the reports from TOI, Krushna has confirmed the development, but refused to divulge further details. Sony TV’s New Show ‘Comedy Company’ A source close to the project was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Tentatively titled Comedy Company, it will revolve around a family that intends to pursue theatre. Like Kapil, Krushna will also invite celebrities and converse with them during the course of the show." History Repeats Itself! It has to be recalled that Kapil had a fallout with Colors TV as the celebrities who were invited to his show (Comedy Nights With Kapil) were asked to participate on Krushna's show (Comedy Nights Bachao) as well. Will Kapil Sharma Get Affected With Sony TV’s New Plan? Kapil and his team didn't like this and they left the show. Later, they were seen on Sony TV. Looks like Sony TV also is doing the same with Kapil, but the only difference is his team is not with him, this time! Sony’s Motive As to what is the motive behind the plan of Salman's special episode instead of inviting him on TKSS, a source told DNA, "Sony wants to see if a standalone show with Sunil and Ali works better than Kapil's." Sony’s New Plans "They are all set to check the ratings they have got for Sunil's show and take their discussion with the comedian forward. In all probabilities, Sony will be signing Sunil and Ali on board for a fresh show which won't have Kapil at all." Is Sony Planning To Pull A Plug On Kapil’s Show? "They are planning to pull a plug on Kapil's show and have been in talks to figure out which show they can replace it with. If this works out, they will immediately churn out a new show with Sunil as the main man. Kapil needs to rethink his position now." Salman Had A Blast With The Team! According to the latest update, Salman and the team had a blast shooting for the special episode. As we revealed Mouni will be seen giving a special performance with Super Dancer kids, Ditya, Masoom and Yogesh joined her. Salman & Mouni Mouni will be seen dedicating a dance performance to Salman Khan by performing on a medley of Salman's song. The video of Mouni, who was seen blushing when she bumped into Salman are doing the rounds on social media!

& their Takkar!!!😁 #Salmo #Mouniroy at #supernightwithtubelight A post shared by Arni ❤ My 🌍 (@rivanya_forever) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

The special episode will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana. Sunil Grover will have a 'damakedaar' entry on the song, Baby Ko Base Pasand Hai. He will be seen entertaining the audiences as Dr. Mashoor Gulati. He will also be accompanied by his nurse Laila (Ali Asgar).

Sunil will also be seen portraying Mr Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati Duplicate. Dr Sanket Bhosle will be seen entering as Sanjay Dutt and plays Dutt Ka Dum (Sanket's version of Dus Ka Dum).

The Sabse Bada Kalakar kids will also be seen asking quirky questions to Salman as journalists.

The 'Super Night With Tubelight' will be telecast on June 18 at 9 PM.

Well, looks like Sony TV has big plans for the audiences. Let's wait and watch how the audiences will react to the special episode and whether Kapil's show will get affected because of the special episode!