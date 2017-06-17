 »   »   » Kapil Sharma’s Show Dropped For Sunil Grover’s Super Night With Tubelight!

We had recently reported about the special episode Super Night With Tubelight that will feature the actors - Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra, who left The Kapil Sharma Show.

Apparently, the special episode will replace The Kapil Sharma Show, this weekend. Read on...

TKSS Replaced By Sunil's SNWT! Apparently, the two hour special episode will be aired this Sunday (June 18) on Sony TV at two slots - one at 12 PM and other at 8 PM, replacing The Kapil Sharma Show! Salman Praises Sunil We had recently reported how the cast of Super Night With Tubelight and Salman Khan had fun shooting for the episode. In fact, Salman even praised Sunil by saying that he felt 'incompetent as an actor' looking at Sunil's timing and brilliance. Why Sunil Is Back On Sony? Sunil had even said that he was back on Sony TV just for Salman Khan. He was quoted by DNA as saying, "I came back to Sony only for a very special person, Salman Khan. It's a special show dedicated to his new film Tubelight." Why Salman Was Not Invited On TKSS? Everyone must be wondering why the makers choose to do the special episode instead of inviting Salman Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show! Is Kapil Sharma Show In Trouble? Apparently, the channel wants to check the ratings of both the shows to know whether Sunil and Ali's show works better than Kapil's show! This might put Kapil's show in trouble. Krushna Abhishek There were also reports that Sunil and Ali have joined hands with Krushna Abhishek for a new show. But, now there are reports that it is not Sunil, but Sudesh Lehri, who will join Krushna for the new show. Sudesh Along with Sudesh and Krushna, Ali Asgar, Dr Sanket Bhosle and Suganda Mishra will be seen in the new show. Sudesh & Krushna A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "The hit jodi of Krushna and Sudesh will recreate laughter ripples for the audience. The two will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar and will create comedy of errors for everyone." Krushna The source further added, "The team working on the show are working on the characters for both Sudesh and Krushna. Rest assured the two will be doing different."

Meanwhile, the special episode, Super Night With Tubelight will be hosted by Aparashakti Khurana. The event starts with Sunil Grover's dynamic entry on the song, 'Baby ko base pasand hai'. He will be seen in his usual funny and popular avatar 'Dr Mashoot Gulati'.

There will also be special dance performance by Mouni Roy. She will be seen dedicating a dance performance to Salman by performing on a medley of his songs. The Super Dancer kids, Ditya, Masoom and Yogesh will also join Mouni.

Sabse Bada Kalakar kids take journalists avatar and ask quirky questions to Salman Khan!

The show ends with Salman and Sohail playing Sunil and Dr Sanket Bhosle's versions of Kaun Banega Crorepati Duplicate and Dutt Ka Dum. Sunil will be seen playing Mr Amitabh Bachchan, while Sanket portrayed Sanjay Dutt's role!