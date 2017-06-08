 »   »   » Kapil Sharma’s Show In Danger! Sunil Grover Will Soon Return With A New Show As Dr Mashoor Gulati!

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are 'more' in news ever since their ugly mid-air spat. As we know, this fight has done a lot of damage not only to Kapil and Sunil's friendship but also to the show as well.

Post his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil is busy with live shows and is also in talks with channels for his new show. We had recently reported that Sunil will soon be back with his new show. Well, here are more details about the show...

Salman Khan To Promote Tubelight With Sunil Grover! We had already reported that Salman Khan will be seen promoting his upcoming film Tubelight on Sony's ‘Super Night With Tubelight'. It will be a special two hour episode. ‘Super Night With Tubelight' The promo of the special episode featuring Salman Khan, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale (who left TKSS post the mid-air fight) was aired recently. Sunil To Return As Dr Mashoor Gulati Although, the special episode's promo didn't have Sunil Grover, it is said that he will be back as Dr Mashoor Gulati on this special episode. Sunil’s New Show We had also reported that Sunil is coming up with a new show on Sony TV. Apparently, Sony TV is planning to turn this (the special episode) into a full-fledged TV show, if it gets the requisite ratings. Mouni’s Special Dance Performance! There are also reports that the episode will be hosted by Aparashakti Khurana. There will also be special dance performance by Mouni Roy. Preeti Simoes Says... Preeti Simoes, who is the producer of the show, was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "The show will be set around Mashoor Gulati's Clinic. It will also have dance performances by the kids of Super Dancer and Sabse Bada Kalakar." Super Night With Tubelight To Go On Air On…. According to the reports, the episode will be shot in next few days and is expected to go on air on June 18.

Well, this indeed will be a challenge for Sunil and his team. On the other hand, if this show works, Kapil Sharma's show might get into danger!

On the other hand, Kapil has not given up hope and still wants Sunil back on his show. Now that Sunil is having another show in hand, there is no possibility of him returning to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil has been shooting for his show and the ratings on the TRP chart is fluctuating every week! Recently, he was hospitalised as he complained of uneasiness. Apparently, this was because of back to back shooting!

As we revealed earlier, Sunil is having the time of his life in Prague. He has been sharing a few live videos on Facebook, and also a couple of pictures on Instagram. Apparently, Sunil will be performing along with Sugandha Mishra in Prague.