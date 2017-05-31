 »   »   » Kapil Sharma To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award For The Second Time!

Stand-up comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, who has been hitting headlines for the wrong reason, finally has some good news. According to a leading daily, the actor will be receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Acadamy Award for the second time!

Kapil was also honoured with the prestigious award in 2014. But the actor was way too late to the venue the last time that he had to collect the award from a stage co-ordinator! According to the leading daily's report, when Kapil went to collect the award, the ceremony was already concluded with audiences and VIP dignitaries having exited the venue!

Kapil made fun of himself by telling, "How come I don't see any audience cheering for me, when I have arrived on stage." So, will Kapil reach the venue early this time at least?

If reports are to be believed the actor had assured the organisers that he will reach the venue on time.

Kapil was in news for his fight with Sunil Grover. The mid-air fight became so controversial that many actors from The Kapil Sharma Show (Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabakar and Sugandha Mishra) quit the show. The show also grabbed headlines as the ratings dropped drastically and it was even said that the makers had given ultimatum to Kapil to mend his ways and improve the ratings of the show.

The prestigious award is given to the celebrities for their 'outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema and TV'. The recipients are selected by a committee that consisting of eminent personalities from the Indian film industry.

Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Juhi Chawla, music-director duo Anand Milind, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari are among awardees this year.