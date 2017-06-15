 »   »   » Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal Welcome Their Baby Boy; Share An Adorable Picture

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal are now proud parents. Nisha delivered baby boy last night (June 14). Both Karan and Nisha have been active on social media.

They announced the arrival of their bundle of joy with an adorable picture. Have a look....

Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal Welcome Their Baby Boy Sharing their baby boy's picture, Karan and Nisha wrote, "The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words." Karan & Nisha Are All Set For A New Journey They further added, "We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy 😇." Nisha’s Heartfelt Post On Her Pregnancy Journey Recently, Nisha too, shared her pregnancy journey in a heartfelt post. Nisha, who was in the last trimester of her pregnancy, thanked everyone who gave her unconditional love during this sensitive journey. Nisha Wrote… "This one's for all who have shown me unconditional love during this sensitive journey: To friends who care, to the strangers who offer me to jump the shopping queues, to the store attendants who run to offer a chair..." Nisha Thanked Fans ".... to the security guards who switch off the scanners so the baby is safe, to fans who endlessly and lovingly wait for my posts just to shower their love on me, to mommy who pays a surprise visit with my favourite halwa..." Nisha Thanked Family… "... to family that's in preparation every moment to welcome the new member, to the staff at home who doesn't let me bend to pick up stuff, to my music sir who lets me attend class with millions of pillows around me..." Nisha Thanked Her Partner "... and above all to my partner who freezes at night inside umpteen layers of quilts so I can sleep in a comfortable temperature, who holds my hand every step of the way and without whom I would never be fortunate enough to experience this magic inside and around me..." Nisha Thanked God "... and of course to the little angel growing inside me always reminding me of how much power nature has bestowed upon me, the power of being a woman, the power of procreation. THANK YOU GOD for so many priceless joys 🙏🏻."

Nisha and Karan hosted baby shower ceremony in May. The couple were colour-coordinated and looked adorable.

Nisha and Karan's close friends and family members attended the event. Ravi Dubey, Shargun Mehta, Rohit Verma, Sakshi Gulati, Yuvika Chaudhary, Munisha Khatwani (Tarot card reader), Nidhi Uttam and Debina Bonnerjee were a few who attended Nisha's baby shower. Karan had also hosted games.

The couple married in 2012. Karan was said to be spending a lot of time with Nisha and helping her in decorating their Mumbai home to welcome their bundle of joy.

He was quoted as saying, "Right now, she (Nisha) is my priority. I want to be there for her. She needs complete rest, so I have taken the responsibility of our house. We are working on the interiors; some alteration is required for the new member."

Karan Mehra had quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 10. Currently, he is seen on Khatmal-E-Ishq. Nisha shot to popularity with the show, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki.