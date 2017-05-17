 »   »   » You Can’t Take Eyes Off From These Cute Munchkins! KVB & Teejay Pose With Their Twins For Photoshoot

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are over the moon these days. The proud parents of twin daughters are seen spending time with them, and they are enjoying this phase.

Apparently, Karanvir decided to gift his wife Teejay the family's first official photoshoot on the occasion of Mother's Day. Through the photoshoot, Karavir also announced his twin daughters names. Have a look at the pictures...

Karanvir With His Babies Karanvir shared a picture and wrote, "My @bombaysunshine 's first #mothresday and I can't thank her enuff for making me a dad of these 2 angels." Karanvir Wrote... "We believe they have come on this planet to spread joy and happiness in everyone's life they meet." Karanvir Added.. "Meet Raya-bella and Vienna (Miko n nonu), the 2 pumpkins in our all our lives. Don't forget to hug these2 when you see them. #omnamahshivaya 🙏 Happy mothers day to all you beautiful mom's." Teejay Sidhu With Her Daughter Teejay wrote, "@sachin113photographer I had to share this photo because it is SO precious to me! :) My favourite pictures are the ones taken when no one is looking - and you captured Vienna in the perfect moment - when she was giving me sweet baby kisses. :)" Teejay With Her Squad Teejay wrote, "And here is my little #squad - KV, Vienna, Raya Bella and me. :) @karanvirbohra Thank you for arranging this photo shoot - a perfect Mother's Day gift - our first family photo. :)" Karanvir & Teejay’s Twins Sachin Kumar who captured the beautiful twins of Karanvir and Teejay shared this picture and wrote, "My work#best twins#kids photography#amazing# baby#smile#candid#lucky dad @karanvirbohra & mom @bombaysunshine." Karanvir With His Daughter Sharing a picture Sachin wrote, "My work#shoot#fathe#cutest baby# daughter#love#candid#emotions#capture#actor @karanvirbohra#photography@sachin113photography."

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu have been married for more than 10 years. The couple were blessed with the twins on October 19, 2016. The babies were born in Vancouver, where Teejay's parents live.

Karanvir took to social media to express his joy. He wrote, "I got the whole world in my hands" ⚫️ @bombaysunshine and me are still in a state of shock and disbelief that we have created 2 beautiful lives....I'm so thankful to God for sending these beautiful angels to us."

The couple has named the twin daughters - Vienna and Raya Bella, while their pet names are Miko and Nonu.

Post the delivery, Karanvir was visiting Vancouver to catch up with his wife and kids. It is recently, that he returned to India with his wife and twins.

We recently reported how KVB's little princesses came down to Naagin 2 set to meet their daddy and the team showered their love over the dotting babies. Also, Karanvir's industry friends visited his house to meet the cute little munchkins.

Both Karanvir and Teejay are active on the social media and post their daughters' pictures. They also share their lovely experiences.