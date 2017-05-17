 »   »   » You Can’t Take Eyes Off From These Cute Munchkins! KVB & Teejay Pose With Their Twins For Photoshoot

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu
are over the moon these days. The proud parents of twin daughters
are seen spending time with them, and they are enjoying this
phase.
Apparently, Karanvir decided to gift his wife Teejay the
family's first official photoshoot on the occasion of Mother's Day.
Through the photoshoot, Karavir also announced his twin daughters
names. Have a look at the pictures...
Karanvir With His Babies
Karanvir shared a picture and wrote, "My @bombaysunshine 's
first #mothresday and I can't thank her enuff for making me a dad
of these 2 angels."
Karanvir Wrote...
"We believe they have come on this planet to spread joy and
happiness in everyone's life they meet."
Karanvir Added..
"Meet Raya-bella and Vienna (Miko n nonu), the 2 pumpkins in our
all our lives. Don't forget to hug these2 when you see them.
#omnamahshivaya 🙏 Happy mothers day to all you beautiful
mom's."
Teejay Sidhu With Her
Daughter
Teejay wrote, "@sachin113photographer I had to share this photo
because it is SO precious to me! :) My favourite pictures are the
ones taken when no one is looking - and you captured Vienna in the
perfect moment - when she was giving me sweet baby kisses. :)"
Teejay With Her Squad
Teejay wrote, "And here is my little #squad - KV, Vienna, Raya
Bella and me. :) @karanvirbohra Thank you for arranging this photo
shoot - a perfect Mother's Day gift - our first family photo.
:)"
Karanvir & Teejay’s
Twins
Sachin Kumar who captured the beautiful twins of Karanvir and
Teejay shared this picture and wrote, "My work#best twins#kids
photography#amazing# baby#smile#candid#lucky dad @karanvirbohra
& mom @bombaysunshine."
Karanvir With His Daughter
Sharing a picture Sachin wrote, "My work#shoot#fathe#cutest
baby# daughter#love#candid#emotions#capture#actor
@karanvirbohra#photography@sachin113photography."
Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu have been married for
more than 10 years. The couple were blessed with the twins on
October 19, 2016. The babies were born in Vancouver, where Teejay's
parents live.
Karanvir took to social media to express his joy. He wrote, "I
got the whole world in my hands" ⚫️ @bombaysunshine and me are
still in a state of shock and disbelief that we have created 2
beautiful lives....I'm so thankful to God for sending these
beautiful angels to us."
The couple has named the twin daughters - Vienna and Raya Bella,
while their pet names are Miko and Nonu.
Post the delivery, Karanvir was visiting Vancouver to catch up
with his wife and kids. It is recently, that he returned to India
with his wife and twins.
We recently reported how KVB's little princesses came down to
Naagin 2 set to meet their daddy and the team showered their love
over the dotting babies. Also, Karanvir's industry friends visited
his house to meet the cute little munchkins.
Both Karanvir and Teejay are active on the social media and post
their daughters' pictures. They also share their lovely
experiences.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 20:09 [IST]
