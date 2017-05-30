 »   »   » Kasam SPOILER: Show To Take A 5-Year Leap; Smriti Khanna To Exit The Show!

Colors' popular show, Kasam has been successful in keeping the audiences hooked to the show, with its interesting sequences. Poorab, Malika and Divya are conspiring against Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) and want to kill her no matter what.

Tanuja has failed to unveil Divya's truth in front of the family. However, she is not aware that her own life is in danger as Divya has plans to kill her. Divya will come up with a plan to kill Tanuja. In the upcoming episodes, Divya will mix poison in Tanuja's milk and will watch as Ahana offers the milk to Tanuja. Will Tanuja consume the poison laden milk?

The show will be a taking a 5-year leap, which will pave way for some exciting tracks ahead. The leap will apparently take place in the coming week. The current track has already been stretched for long and therefore, the makers of the show have now planned to introduce time leap of 5 years.

Previously, the show had taken a massive leap of 20 years. This time, the leap will bring about the introduction of a few new characters along with the entry of two child actors who will be essaying very important roles.

As per the reports by a leading enterainment portal, "The serial has been treading on similar lines for a long time. To add more drama, the makers have decided on a very intriguing plot next. Two kids will be introduced with a suspense surrounding on their parentage."

Reportedly, Smriti Khanna who played the role of Malaika felt that her character will not have much to do post the leap and thus mutually decided to part ways and her track will come to an end.