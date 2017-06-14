 »   »   » Kasam Takes 7 Years Leap: New Promo! Tanuja & Rishi Separated; Amit Tandon Enters The Show!

The makers of Colors' show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki is all set to entertain the audiences with the new twists! It has to be recalled that there were reports that the show will go off air. But, the show got an extension and will soon take a leap.

We had recently revealed that the leap will bring about the introduction of a few new characters along with the entry of two child actors who will be portraying important roles. The promo of the show has been revealed....

Rishi & Tanuja Part Ways The show is all set to take a leap of seven years. Post leap the lead pair - Tanuja and Rishi part ways and are seen staying with their respective partners! Amit Tandon Enters The Show Tanuja will be shown living with Amit Tandon, who enters the show post leap. Amit and Tanuja are shown as buddies. In the promo, Amit will be shown with a kid and the duo joins Tanuja. Post Leap, Rishi & Tanuja Live With Their Respective Partners On the other hand, Rishi, who is separated from Tanuja will also be shown with his daughter and wife! Both Rishi and Tanuja have moved on in their lives post separation. Rishi Post leap, many old characters will exit, while a new characters will be seen entering the show. As predicted, Rishi will be seen entering Tanuja's life gradually. Netra & Malaika Succeed In Separating Rishi & Tanu As the audiences witnessed, Tanuja is shattered seeing Netra and Rishi together on the same bed. She leaves the house, without knowing the complete truth. Netra and Malaika's plan succeed. Amit To Reunite Rishi & Tanu! Rishi and Tanuja will part way because of misunderstanding. According to the latest report, post leap, it will be Amit, who will take a step to reunite Rishi and Tanuja! Sharad Malhotra Sharad shared the video and wrote, "Ready to take another leap of faith...A leap of 7years where we will see some new addition to the kasam family with an exciting twist that will gradually unfold !!!..Only on @colorstv ..Every Monday to Friday @10.30pm IST. .. @itsmekratika #rishi #tanuja #lovestory." Rishi’s Look Post Leap Sharad shared another picture and wrote, "It ain't over till the last bell rings !!! #boxersofinstagram @colorstv #kasamterepyaarki #monday #to #friday @10.30pm #ist."

Intrigued...?? Watch #kasam #10:30 Mon-Fri, only on @ColorsTV 🤗😎 A post shared by Kratika Dheer (@itsmekratika) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Story So Far....

In the previous episode, we saw how Malaika steals the property papers. Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) feels Tanuja doesn't want to give the papers and gets engaged to Netra. Tanuja is shattered as she didn't want them to get married. Biji tries to console her and asks Tanuja to tell the truth to Rishi.

When Taunja goes to tell the truth to Rishi, she finds Netra and Rishi on the bed and is heartbroken. She misunderstands Rishi, and Netra succeeds in her motive of sending her away from Rishi. She reveals the same to Malaika.

Apparently, Rishi would have got drunk a little too much during his engagement. As soon as he wakes up, he goes in search of Tanuja.

Even though the family members stop Tanuja from leaving the house, she doesn't pay heed. Rishi goes in search of Tanuja and finds her in the railway station. But, he too, will not be able to stop her!