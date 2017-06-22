 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: After Shiny Doshi & Shibani Dandekar, Manveer Gujjar Gets Eliminated!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 shooting has already begun and eliminations are on full swing. We had recently reported about the two contestants - Shiny Doshi and Shibani Dandekar's eliminations. Now, it is being said that Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gujjar has been eliminated from the show!

It has to be recalled how Manveer Gujjar was a tough competitor in the Bigg Boss 10 house! His elimination is a shock for us as we thought that he would survive till the end. Well, you never know, he might re-enter as wild card contestant!

Manveer shared a collage, which comprises his best moments in Spain. He tagged almost everyone and wrote, "Spain Diary. Unforgettable Journey. with @itsrohitshetty @rithvik_d @ravidubey2312 @imkaranwahi @niasharma90 @geetaphogat @monicadogra @shibanidandekar @shantanu.maheshwari @shinydoshi15 @lopamudraraut @realhinakhan @babbarjasmine @gunikasaini @vanita_parihar @nimishdidwania @colorstv @endemolshineind #spain #journey #friendship #brother #fearfactor #KKK8 #action #international #thanks."

According to the reports, Manveer is eliminated in the twelfth episode. Even Nia Sharma and Monica Dogra were eliminated, but they re-entered as wild card contestants.

Manveer has been active on social media and sharing pictures to keep his fans updated. He also had a blast celebrating his birthday with KKK 8 contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 - Pain in Spain is hosted by Rohit Shetty. After the third elimination, Geeta Phogat, Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Lopamudra Raut, Shantanu Maheshwari, Monica Dogra and Nia Sharma will be competing for KKK 8 trophy.