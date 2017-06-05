 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 First Elimination: Is Shiny Doshi Out Of The Show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is held in Spain this time and the tagline of the show is 'Pain in Spain'. We had recently reported that the celebrity contestants who are participating on the stunt reality show are already in Spain and are enjoying every moment!

According to the latest reports, the first episode has already been shot. Jamai Raja actress recently updated her status on the social media with a picture that captioned, "And its time to say goodbye. (sic)". Check out how the actors are enjoying their work in Spain....

Shiny Doshi Out Of The Show? The KKK 8 contestants are active on social media. But Shiny is not seen with other contestants. Going by her status and other pictures, it looks like Shiny is the first contestant to get eliminated. Hina Khan With A Snake! Hina shared a picture with a snake around her neck and wrote, "How bout this one🤗 #khatronkekhiladi8." Ravi Dubey With A Snake Ravi too, shared a picture with a snake around his neck and wrote, "Making new friends in #spain #kkk8 @colorstv picture credit @najibhabib." Geeta & Monica Geeta posted a picture snapped with Monica and wrote, "मोनिका जितनी आप प्यारी हो उस से कहीं ज़्यादा प्यारी आप हिंदी बोलते हुए लगती हो 😍😘 @monicadogra." Monica & Shantanu Monica shared a video in which she and Shantanu were seen shaking a leg. She wrote, "#HomieStatus with @shantanu.maheshwari 😍 I need a little work but not bad for a beginner!" Nia, Monica & Shantanu Nia too shared a video, where she along with Monica and Shantanu were seen dancing. She wrote "Dance workouts before stunts everyday!! Led by @shantanu.maheshwari Students: I and @monicadogra #kkk8." Rithvik, Monica & Nia Rithvik shared this picture and wrote, "Now that's what an isosceles triangle looks like in a human form!!😄 @monicadogra @niasharma90." Rithvik, Karan & Ravi Rithvik shared a picture snapped with Ravi Dubey and Karan Wahi, and wrote, "Tridev!!!! ✨✨✨🇪🇸 @imkaranwahi @ravidubey2312." Ravi, Nia, Monica & Rithvik Monica shared this lovely picture and wrote, "monicadograYou guys are some happy accidents in this adventure that is #KKK8 #FearFactor #India . Even though you can't see @rithvik_d 's face I promise you he looks great!" Manveer Manveer shared this picture and wrote, "India in Spain. कितना अच्छा लगता है जब कोई अपना आपको विदेश में नाम से बुलाये और घर जैसा अहसास कराये। धन्यवाद भारतवासियों... 🙏🏼 #respect #दिलख़ुश #भारत #blessing ॐ." Lopa With Geeta Lopa shared this picture and wrote, "She can lift me like a toy 😆😜 @geetaphogat you are a strong woman 😘 #fearfactor #spain #europe#shoots #stunts." Lopa She shared another picture and wrote, "I am on the hunt for what I want ! #spain #forest #jeep #beauty #europe #kkk #fearfactor." Shibani Shibani shared this picture and wrote, "The hustle is real! we work hard we promise @monicadogra #DMoney #thatbrowngirl 👯🖤🇪🇸."

Recently, there were videos of the first stunt of KKK 8 that went viral on social media. In the video, Rohit Shetty was seen addressing the contestants, who were all set to start their first stunt.

Apparently, Nia Sharma got injured while performing a stunt. She shared a picture of herself with bandages all over her hand and wrote, "Ya it hurts real bad, and I cry real bad, but then the pain's worth it when you're done and you know you've done it right🤘 #kkk8 #injuredpuppy."

The contestants also recently celebrated Rohit Shetty's wedding anniversary. Lopa shared the picture and wrote, "Happy marriage anniversary to the most humble and a beautiful soul. Have a great year ahead sir @itsrohitshetty."

The 11 contestants (excluding Shiny Doshi) who will be competing for KKK 8 trophy are - Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Shantanu Maheshwari, Hina Khan, Geeta Phogat, Shibani Dandekar and Monica Dogra.

Well, going by the pictures, we can say that the actors are utilising their Spain stay to the fullest!