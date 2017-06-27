 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Lopamudra, Rithvik & Nia Eliminated; Top Three Finalists Revealed

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is yet to be aired and we already have the finalists. As we revealed earlier, the celebrity contestants had started shooting. Apparently, the show has reached its last leg in Spain and the shooting of the finale episode will happen soon.

According to reports, although we will soon have the winner of this season, the results will only be known in the last phase of being on-air i.e., in September! Well, till then, let us leave the audiences to decide as to who among the below mentioned top finalists will take home KKK 8 trophy...

Rithvik Eliminated According to the latest reports Rithvik Dhanjani and Nia Sharma have been eliminated from the show. Apparently, it is Nia's second elimination, as she had re-entered the show as wild card entrant after her first elimination. Nia Sharma Eliminated Nia's recent Instagram post read, "Probably reviewing my silliest mistakes. I don't get mad .. I grin... 😀🤦♀️" Nia’s Insta Post She also shared this picture and wrote, "U come with nothing, take back so muchhh!! #kkk8 ... #happysoul." Lopamudra Raut Eliminated Lopamudra Raut too, shared a video clip and wrote, "Last day of shoot .! I will miss them a lot..didn't realise I made a small family here." Top Three Finalists Of KKK 8 – Hina Khan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan is among the top three finalists. We never thought that the audiences ‘boli bali' Akshara would make it to the finals! Top Three Finalists Of KKK 8 – Ravi Dubey & Shantanu Maheshwari Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey and Dil Dosti Dance actor Shantanu Maheshwari have also made it to the top three finalists.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 - Pain in Spain is hosted by Rohit Shetty. After the third elimination, Geeta Phogat, Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Lopamudra Raut, Shantanu Maheshwari, Monica Dogra and Nia Sharma will be competing for KKK 8 trophy.

We had already reported about the first elimination (Shiny Doshi) and the previous eviction (Manveer Gujjar).

Well, now that the top three finalists have been revealed, we can only say, 'let the best celebrity win'! Hit the comment box to share your views....