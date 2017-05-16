 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Nia Sharma Talks About Competing With Her Jamai Raja Co-star Ravi Dubey!

The popular stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 was launched recently in style. The series titled as 'Pain In Spain' will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and he will bring a lot of new and dangerous stunts for the celebrity contestants.

As the title suggests, the series will be shot extensively in Spain this time and is expected to hit the television screens soon. A host of popular celebrities including Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani, Geeta Phogat, Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut, Karan Wahi, Shantanu Maheshwari and Shiny Doshi are the contestants for the new season.

Recently, Nia Sharma who is excited for her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi, opened up about the reality show, her fears and competing with her Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey to a leading entertainment portal. Read on to know more...

Nia Wants To Overcome Her Fears Nia told, "When I was offered KKK, I felt that 'Oh my God, what I am going to do there... I am so 'fattu'. Now, after meeting the other contestants, I have realised that the some of these girls have the same amount of fear in their head." 'I Will Enjoy My Stint,' Says Nia "So I am no different; everybody is equally scared. Right now, I am at ease and I have prepared myself that what may come, I will enjoy my stint." Nia Is Scared Of Lizards Nia went on to say that she quite scared of lizards and will feel like running back to India, if she will get to perform tasks with lizards! Nia Talks About Competing With Ravi "It's quite co-incidental that I am going to be competing with Ravi, whom I have romanced on-screen. Earlier we used to do our scenes with music played in the background in cool breeze, and now we will be competing with each other in dust and mud. So its going to be a different thing altogether." Nia Hits The Gym To give a tough fight to the other contestants on the show, Nia hit the gym recently. Speaking about her experience, she told, "I had taken a pledge that I will never go to the gym because I always thought that it's overrated." 'It Takes A Lot To Sweat It Out In The Gym', Says Nia "But it's been a week since I have joined the gym and now I have realized that it takes a lot to sweat it out in the gym. I respect all my friends who go to the gym. Joining a gym is helping me a lot. I was stupid to not join the gym before and worked upon my body," concluded Nia.

Shiny Doshi, who was last seen in Jamai Raja will be re-uniting with her co-stars Nia and Ravi for the reality show and is quite elated too. Speaking about the same, she said, "It's going to be so much fun to have Ravi and Nia along. It's kind of a mini reunion for Jamai Raja actors."

Furthermore, "I am very excited and nervous to be a part of the show. The audience will have to watch the show to know about my deepest fear. I want to know myself better. I also want to see till what extent I can push myself mentally and physically by being a part of the game."

Regarding her preparation for the same, she told, "I am working a bit on my core strength to perform the stunts. I am doing activities like under water swimming and breath controlling to prepare myself well for the stunts. I am also increasing my will power and motivation to be prepared for whatever comes my way."

We can't wait for the show to begin!