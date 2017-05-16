 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Nia Sharma Talks About Competing With Her Jamai Raja Co-star Ravi Dubey!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
The popular stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 was launched
recently in style. The series titled as 'Pain In Spain' will be
hosted by Rohit Shetty and he will bring a lot of new and dangerous
stunts for the celebrity contestants.
As the title suggests, the series will be shot extensively in
Spain this time and is expected to hit the television screens soon.
A host of popular celebrities including Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Ravi
Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani, Geeta Phogat, Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra
Raut, Karan Wahi, Shantanu Maheshwari and Shiny Doshi are the
contestants for the new season.
Recently, Nia Sharma who is excited for her stint in Khatron Ke
Khiladi, opened up about the reality show, her fears and competing
with her Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey to a leading entertainment
portal. Read on to know more...
Nia Wants To Overcome Her
Fears
Nia told, "When I was offered KKK, I felt that 'Oh my God, what
I am going to do there... I am so 'fattu'. Now, after meeting the
other contestants, I have realised that the some of these girls
have the same amount of fear in their head."
'I Will Enjoy My Stint,' Says
Nia
"So I am no different; everybody is equally scared. Right now, I
am at ease and I have prepared myself that what may come, I will
enjoy my stint."
Nia Is Scared Of Lizards
Nia went on to say that she quite scared of lizards and will
feel like running back to India, if she will get to perform tasks
with lizards!
Nia Talks About Competing With
Ravi
"It's quite co-incidental that I am going to be competing with
Ravi, whom I have romanced on-screen. Earlier we used to do our
scenes with music played in the background in cool breeze, and now
we will be competing with each other in dust and mud. So its going
to be a different thing altogether."
Nia Hits The Gym
To give a tough fight to the other contestants on the show, Nia
hit the gym recently. Speaking about her experience, she told, "I
had taken a pledge that I will never go to the gym because I always
thought that it's overrated."
'It Takes A Lot To Sweat It Out
In The Gym', Says Nia
"But it's been a week since I have joined the gym and now I have
realized that it takes a lot to sweat it out in the gym. I respect
all my friends who go to the gym. Joining a gym is helping me a
lot. I was stupid to not join the gym before and worked upon my
body," concluded Nia.
Shiny Doshi, who was last seen in Jamai Raja will be re-uniting
with her co-stars Nia and Ravi for the reality show and is quite
elated too. Speaking about the same, she said, "It's going to be so
much fun to have Ravi and Nia along. It's kind of a mini reunion
for Jamai Raja actors."
Furthermore, "I am very excited and nervous to be a part of the
show. The audience will have to watch the show to know about my
deepest fear. I want to know myself better. I also want to see till
what extent I can push myself mentally and physically by being a
part of the game."
Regarding her preparation for the same, she told, "I am working
a bit on my core strength to perform the stunts. I am doing
activities like under water swimming and breath controlling to
prepare myself well for the stunts. I am also increasing my will
power and motivation to be prepared for whatever comes my way."
We can't wait for the show to begin!
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 12:42 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...