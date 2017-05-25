 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Nia, Shiny, Ravi, Manveer, Lopa & Others Have A Blast In Spain Before Action!

The popular stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is all set to hit the television screen. We had recently reported about the confirmed celebrity contestants who will participate in the show to bag this season's trophy.

The show is happening in Spain and the tag line of the show is 'Pain in Spain'! The celebrities recently landed in Spain and are already having a blast in Spain before getting into action! Have a look....

Hina Khan & Geeta Phogat Enjoy Gymming Hina shared this picture snapped with Geeta and wrote, "My new gym trainer @geetaphogat.. she's a sweetheart and ya plz don't b jealous @vikky2121 😝😜😜." Hina With Other Contestants Hina shared this picture and wrote, "#khatronkekhiladi8 @niasharma90 @shinydoshi15 @geetaphogat @rithvik_d @ravidubey2312 @shantanu.maheshwari @lopamudraraut." The celebrities are seen bonding well! Khatron Ke Khiladi - Hina Khan Sharing the picture Hina wrote, "And the journey beginssss.. love power protection and strength to all of us.. #khatronkekhiladi8 @colorstv." Karan Wahi With Rithvik Dhanjani Karan Wahi shared a picture snapped with Rithvik Dhanjani and wrote, "Dont know who should be scared more...Us or spain ... LoL 😉😝🤔🤔🤔🤔...@rithvik_d

#kkk8 #spain #brothers." Nia Chilling In Spain! Sharing this picture Nia wrote, "Ironically, the hardest part of a pool is 'water' 🤦‍♀️!! #spaintravel #kkk8." Khatron Ke Khiladis All Set To Rock! Sharing this picture Nia wrote, "Bracing ourselves!! The last warm up.!! What's coming.!! #kkk8 #Day1." Nia, Manveer & Ravi Performing Bhangra! Nia shared a video clipping where she along with other celebrity contestants were seen dancing (Bhangra). She wrote, "Knew nothing about stunts, but we surely rocked our bhangra session in #spain !! #kkk8 #bhangramusic." Ravi & Rithvik Dancing For Sargun's Movie Song Ravi along with other his friends were seen dancing for Ravi's wife's movie song! Sharing the video, Ravi wrote, "Sargun ki film ka gaana in malaga.......love this #spain #kkk8 #familydimember @sargunmehta @rithvik_d @lopamudraraut @shinydoshi15 @imanveergurjar @imkaranwahi." Rithvik Enjoying In Spain Rithvik shared this video and wrote, "Keep walking in relief until the #PainInSpain strikes

@colorstv." Rithvik With Other Katron Ke Khiladis Rithvik shared a video and wrote, "And the drill starts today!!! @colorstv #kkk #PainInSpain

@ravidubey2312 @shibanidandekar @monicadogra @realhinakhan." Shiny With Her Gang Shiny shared a couple of pictures where she along with other celebrities were seen enjoying in Spain. Posting this picture, Shiny wrote, "Mad gang..." Beach Volleyball! Posting this picture, Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gujjar wrote, "They all are awesome. Feel like family in Spain. #FunInSpain #Chilling #volleyball #Beach ... many more to come... to be continued... with @lopamudraraut @imkaranwahi @ravidubey2312 @shinydoshi15 @niasharma90 @shantanu.maheshwari @geetaphogat @rithvik_d." Manveer Teaching Bhangra To A Belly Dancer! Sharing a video, Manveer wrote, "Desi Swag.. Indian Flavour in Spain. Teaching Bhangra to Belly Dancer.. #KKK8 #FullGang." Lopa Chilling In Spain Posting this picture, Lopa wrote, "Take me to the water..! Resort wear by @rsbyrippiisethi 😍 thanks girl it's a pretty one 😘." Lopa With Her Girl Gang A couple of days ago, Lopa shared this picture and wrote, "About last night .. in Puerto Banus !" Lopa With DJ Lopa wrote, "Meet my new amigo Luis ! When the DJ becomes your buddy he only plays your tracks 🎼 #lastnight #party #puertobanus 😎."

Knew nothing about stunts, but we surely rocked our bhangra session in #spain !! #kkk8 #bhangramusic A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on May 24, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Nia Sharma shared a picture and wrote, "I was afraid of having to compete with contestants on a show, only thinking of 'what if I lose' until I realised you can also click each other's pictures to fill your instagram ..make plans together, split those taxi fares(euros).. kill time playing silly games.. i mean.. I learnt to look beyond today! #kkk8 P.S I'm still scared!🤦♀️ the game starts today."

Sargun ki film ka gaana in malaga.......love this #spain #kkk8 #familydimember @sargunmehta @rithvik_d @lopamudraraut @shinydoshi15 @imanveergurjar @imkaranwahi A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on May 23, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

Desi Swag.. Indian Flavour in Spain. Teaching Bhangra to Belly Dancer.. #KKK8 #FullGang A post shared by Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) on May 23, 2017 at 3:59am PDT

With the pictures and videos, we can say that the celebrities are leaving no stones unturned to make the most out of their Spain trip.

It has to be recalled that the host of the show, Rohit Shetty had launched the show and introduced the contestants in style.

Bigg Boss 10's Lopamudra Raut, and BB 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, Jamai Raja actors Ravi Dubey, Shiny Doshi and Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan, India's first woman wrestler who won gold medal - Geeta Phogat, Shantanu Maheshwari, VJ Shibani Dandekar and Monica Dogra are part of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Pain In Spain.