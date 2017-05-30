 »   »   » Kishwer Merchant & Suyyash Rai Kissing Picture Goes Viral; Here’s What Kishwer Has To Say…

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who got married last year in December, are enjoying marital bliss. The couple, who is popularly named by their fans as 'SuKish', grabbed headlines with a picture.

The couple is seen indulging in some adorable PDA on their social media accounts. Recently, Suyyash shared a picture where he was seen sharing a cute liplock with his lady love, Kishwer. This picture has gone viral on the Internet!

When an entertainment portal asked Kishwer about the kissing picture, Kishwer said, "We have been missing each other a lot. Suyyash has been travelling to Rajasthan for his show. I was in Chandigarh for a while."

She added, "The day I came back, he had to leave for Goa. So, we just decided to put our kiss picture out. Nothing wrong with that. Plus, this kiss was not in public. Three of our closest friends were with us."

When asked if she was a bit apprehensive before putting it out in the public domain, Kishwer said, "Why would I hesitate? I am Suyyash's wife! And, don't people kiss all the time? It's a sweet moment between a husband and wife."

When asked about her plans regarding starting a family and babies, the actress said, "Not for the next 2 years at least. We both are busy in our work."

While Suyyash is doing Sony TV's new show Pehredar Piya Ki, Kishwer is seen on Colors TV's new show Savitri Devi College & Hospital.