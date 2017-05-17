 »   »   » Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai SPOILER: Will Geetanjali's Secret Be Out?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Star Plus' popular thriller show, 'Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai' s is
constantly in news for its intriguing storyline, superb
performances and electrifying chemistry of the lead actors,
Surbhi
Jyoti and Shoaib Ibrahim. Of late, it was speculated that the
show will wrap up sooner than expected! Yes, the much-awaited
period drama, Aarambh is expected to replace KLKAH in the month of
June.
Meanwhile, Geetanjali has donned the avatar of 'Chamki' in order
to seek revenge from Abhimanyu for all the pain given to her in the
past. Geetanjali has re-entered Abhimanyu's life as Chamki and
managed to convince him that she is not Geetanjali by giving
various tests.
However, Abhimanyu still doubts her. In the upcoming episdoes, a
high-voltage drama is awaited! It is Geetanjali's birthday and her
family will organize a birthday party.
Reportedly, Choti Maa will convince Chamki to pretend like
Geetanjali in front of the guests at the party. As per the latest
spoiler, Chamki will make a grand entry to the party by wearing a
black outfit. She will behave in the exact same way as Geetanjali,
which shocks Abhimanyu.
If reports are to be believed, Rishabh will be attacked during
the party and Geetanjali will step ahead to save her brother during
which Rishabh will realize that Chamki is none other than
Geetanjali.As expected, Rishabh will be very elated.
He will confront Chamki regarding the same. Will Geetanjali
unveil the truth to Rishabh? Stay tuned to know...
