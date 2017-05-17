 »   »   » Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai SPOILER: Will Geetanjali's Secret Be Out?

Star Plus' popular thriller show, 'Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai' s is constantly in news for its intriguing storyline, superb performances and electrifying chemistry of the lead actors, Surbhi Jyoti and Shoaib Ibrahim. Of late, it was speculated that the show will wrap up sooner than expected! Yes, the much-awaited period drama, Aarambh is expected to replace KLKAH in the month of June.

Meanwhile, Geetanjali has donned the avatar of 'Chamki' in order to seek revenge from Abhimanyu for all the pain given to her in the past. Geetanjali has re-entered Abhimanyu's life as Chamki and managed to convince him that she is not Geetanjali by giving various tests.

However, Abhimanyu still doubts her. In the upcoming episdoes, a high-voltage drama is awaited! It is Geetanjali's birthday and her family will organize a birthday party.

Reportedly, Choti Maa will convince Chamki to pretend like Geetanjali in front of the guests at the party. As per the latest spoiler, Chamki will make a grand entry to the party by wearing a black outfit. She will behave in the exact same way as Geetanjali, which shocks Abhimanyu.

If reports are to be believed, Rishabh will be attacked during the party and Geetanjali will step ahead to save her brother during which Rishabh will realize that Chamki is none other than Geetanjali.As expected, Rishabh will be very elated.

He will confront Chamki regarding the same. Will Geetanjali unveil the truth to Rishabh? Stay tuned to know...