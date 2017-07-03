Kratika Sengar & Bharti Singh Celebrate Their Birthday On Their Shows' Sets
The two beautiful ladies of television industry - Kratika Sengar and Bharti Singh celebrated their birthday today (July 3).
While Kratika celebrated her birthday on Kasam sets, Bharti Singh celebrated her birthday on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kratika's husband Nikitin Dheer and Bharti's fiancé Harsh shared adorable messages for their loves. Read on to know who all wished the actresses on their special day...
Amit Tandon Wishes Kratika
Amit Tandon shared a video and wrote, "Happy Birthday to a very chilled out and wonderful co-actor @itsmekratika Have a fabulous year ahead and looking forward to some great scenes together on kasam. #birthdaygirl #kasam #balaji."
Sharad Malhotra Wishes Kratika
Sharad Malhotra shared a picture and wished Kratika. He wrote, "Happpyyyy wala birthdayyyyyyyyy krk !!! ..Have a faaantaaastic year and be as crazy as u are...!!! Loads of love and gud wishes coming ur way...God bless 😍💃💥🎊🎉@itsmekratika."
Nikitin Dheer Wishes Kratika
Kratika's husband Nikitin Dheer shared an adorable picture and wrote, "Where do I start..this is the fourth year we are celebrating your birthday together..so many changes in these four years..have seen so many shades of yours in this time.."
Nikitin Dheer Writes…
"We have gone from being friends to best friends to life partners..ur my anchor..my pillar..my partner in crime..my best friend..we do so many stupid things together and the laugh about it..on ur birthday..I pray you stay the way u are always.."
Nitiktin & Kratika
"Coz perfection does need to be tampered with..your hardwork and work ethic has always been inspiring..I pray you continue to inspire millions and absorb their love and blessings..so yeah..HAPPY BIRTHDAY..rest I need not say..u know it already..❤️😘👸🌈🐰🎂🥂."
Kratika Thanked Everyone Who Wished Her On Her Special Day
Kratika thanked everyone who wished her on her birthday and shared a few pictures. She wrote, "Ur love ur wishes ur presence make dis day so special to me.... I know, I'm so blessed to have u all.."
Kratika Writes….
"This journey becomes easier and happier with all ur affection and love.. Thanks to each n everyone for making My Birthday Such a beautiful celebration..."
Kratika’s Birthday Gifts…
"#news18india #abpnews #indiatv #indiaforums #tellytadka #entertainmenttadka #ibn7 #kasamterepyaarki #rizza #kdfw #akki #teju #ashu p.s. Love to all 😘"
Krushna Wishes Bharti
Krushna Abhishek wished Bharti, "Happy birthday to my fav bharti. Love her n respect her a lot 😊one of the bestest person I knw in my life. Love u bharti 😊😘keep rocking n making all proud."
Harsh Wishes Bharti
Bharti's beau Harsh shared a picture of Bharti and Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, "Is legend ke baad main hi haath thamunga aap ka mahotarma @bharti.laughterqueen@amitabhbachchan 😍😍😍."
Bharti Singh Celebrate Her Birthday On TKSS Sets
Bharti Singh shared a picture, in which she is seen celebrating her birthday on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Posting a picture snapped with Kapil, she silenced all the rumours of not shooting with Kapil.
Bharti Singh & Kapil Sharma
Bharti wrote, "Amidst all rumours about @Kapilsharma and my heated arguments, I had the best start to my birthday while shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. Thank you Kapil bhai & team.😘😘😘😘😘😘😘."