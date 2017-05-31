 »   »   » Krushna Abhishek Rang In His Birthday With Family & Friends; Arti, Ragini & Ayaz Join The Gang!

Popular actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek celebrated his birthday yesterday (May 30). He is known for his work in television in comedy shows such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Live to name a few.

The comedian rang in his birthday in presence of his family members and close friends. Krushna chose to have a quiet celebration this year and reportedly, the turnout was only 50 members. Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah, sister Arti Singh, actress cousin Ragini Khanna, Ayaz Khan, Pooja Batra were in attendance at the birthday bash. Read on to know more...

Krushna's Birthday Krushna turned a year older yesterday and wishes poured in from his family, friends, well-wishers and fans. Sister Arti Singh took to Instagram to wish him on his special day. She shared a picture of the duo and wrote, "Happy birthday to my Bhiaya .. blessed to hv u as my brother ... can't express how much I love u ...u deserve everything in life#krushna30." Arti & Ragini Aarti threw a surprise birthday bash for Krushna, which was graced by family and close friends. Krushna and Arti's cousin, Ragini Khanna was in attendance. Arti shared the picture of the duo and captioned it as, "Blood ❤️️love always@raginikhanna." Celebrations! Arti's ex-boyfriend, Ayaz Khan also joined the celebrations. Arti shared the above picture and wrote, "Birthday boy @krushna30 Lov u last night." The Gang Arti shared the above image from the birthday bash and wrote, "Last night ❤️️❤️️❤️️ Bhaiya's birthday party." However, the birthday boy is nowhere to be seen in the picture. Reportedly, laughter queen Bharti Singh was also invited to the party. Kashmera & Krushna Krushna's wife, Kashmera shared an image from the bash and captioned it as, "Partying last night with the gorgeous Pooja Batra bringing in krushna's birthday party @styloholics@krushna30 @artisingh5." Partying Hard Kashmera shared the above image and wrote, "Last night s party for bringing in @krushna30's birthday... can't wait for more cake."

Speaking more about Krushna's birthday celebrations, Kashmera told, "We could have had 300 people at the party, but we decided to make it a quiet affair. It only had our friends and some close relatives."

Apparently, Kashmera and a few friends decided to throw a surprise party for the birthday boy, but dropped the idea eventually, owing to Krushna's hectic schedule. According to the reports, the party took place at a happening joint in Mumbai and ended in the wee hours of Tuesday.

"Since he had professional commitments to fulfill, I too had my projects to complete, we straightaway headed to work post the party," said Kashmera. As per the sources, "The family members wanted to hold a private party as Krushna prefers spending time with family."

We would like to wish Krushna, a belated happy birthday!